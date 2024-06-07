- Home
Singapore, 7 June 2024 - ST Engineering's Urban Solutions business today launched BrightCity, a groundbreaking suite of integrated smart water advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) solutions. Designed to address critical challenges faced by cities and utility providers, BrightCity empowers data-driven water optimisation.
Cities worldwide grapple with ageing water infrastructure, insufficient real-time operational data, and fragmented smart water meter systems that create data silos. In response, BrightCity offers a cost-effective, end-to-end solution for smart water meter monitoring and control, applicable to both large-scale brownfield and greenfield deployments. A key feature of BrightCity is its best-in-class meter-agnostic Meter Interface Unit (MIU), which transforms conventional water meters into connected smart water meters that enable data collection with enhanced accuracy and efficiency.
"BrightCity marks a significant leap towards sustainable water management. It is the result of a robust engineering, overcoming current water AMI limitations," said Gareth Tang, Head, Smart Utilities & Infrastructure, Urban Solutions, ST Engineering. "By digitalising conventional water meters infrastructure at scale, BrightCity provides real-time insights, empowering utility providers and end users to manage water consumption effectively and enhance sustainability."
Key components of the BrightCity Product Suite
1. Meter Interface Unit (MIU)
The best-in-class MIU is designed in a compact form factor and can be easily attached to existing meters to provide wireless communications connectivity for digitalised data collection and transmission to a centralised Meter Data Management System. The meter-agnostic MIUs are compatible with most water meter brands, eliminating the need for costly equipment replacement, and are suitable for brownfield and greenfield implementations. They can also be paired with other monitoring devices to provide a full water utility solution.
2. Meter Data Management System (MDMS)
3. Open wireless communications network
4. Customer Portal
The BrightCity Product Suite will be on display at the American Water Works Association's Annual Conference and Expo (ACE2024), California, U.S., from 10-13 June 2024 (ST Engineering Booth No. 3306) as well as at the Singapore International Water Week from 18-22 June 2024 (ST Engineering Booth No. K15).
