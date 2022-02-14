Log in
Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering Secures Extension Contract from Jeju Air for B737NG and B737MAX Integrated Component Support

02/14/2022 | 04:53am EST
Singapore, 14 February 2022- ST Engineering today announced that its Commercial Aerospace business has secured the extension of component Maintenance-By-the-Hour (MBH™) contracts from Jeju Air to support the airline's Boeing 737NG and Boeing 737Max aircraft. Under the extension contracts, which will take effect on 1 January 2025, ST Engineering will continue to provide integrated component support to Jeju Air's Boeing fleet till 2030 after the existing contracts expire.

Jeffrey Lam, Commercial Aerospace President at ST Engineering, said, "We thank Jeju Air for their confidence in our trademarked MBH™ programme. The contract extension validates the value we help create for Jeju Air since we started working together in 2015. As the aviation industry looks forward to leaving the worst of the pandemic behind, we stand ready to support longstanding customers such as Jeju Air with unwavering attention to performance and quality as they plan for their next leg of growth and recovery."

Louis Kim, Head of Purchasing at Jeju Air, said, "We are grateful to ST Engineering for providing stable MBH™ service for Jeju Air even in the difficult pandemic situation. The long-term MBH™ contract proves that Jeju Air and ST Engineering are strategic partners. We expect that the partnership between the two companies, which is strengthened in the current difficult situation, will shine even more after the pandemic situation is over."

Recognised worldwide for its hallmark component MBH™ programmes, ST Engineering provides integrated component MRO solutions for over 25,000 unique aircraft parts and is the authorised service centre to over 20 leading OEMs. Its Commercial Aerospace business provides round-the-clock support and delivers more than 100,000 components annually from its component MRO facilities located in Singapore, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, as well as Stockholm, Sweden. The Group has a suite of nose-to-tail MRO solutions, and has extensive experience in providing airframe and engine MRO support in addition to component solutions.

ST Engineering is showcasing its MRO and other aerospace capabilities at the Aviation cluster of the ST Engineering Pavilion (G01) from 15 - 18 February at Singapore Airshow 2022.

*****

For media enquiries, please write to us at comms@stengg.com.

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
