Singapore, 30 November 2023- ST Engineering today announced that its Urban Solutions business will be supplying its AGIL Platform Screen Door (PSD) solution to all six stations of the new Sydney Metro - Western Sydney Airport Line. It will deliver 54 sets of full-height PSDs and 54 sets of half-height PSDs for the 23-kilometre railway which comprises a mix of elevated and underground stations. ST Engineering Urban Solutions' contracted scope has commenced, with PSD installation planned for the second quarter of 2025.

"Securing this Platform Screen Door contract speaks to the quality and reliability of our digital rail solutions, as well as the industry's confidence in our capabilities. This win marks our continued expansion in the Australian rail market, and we look forward to contributing our expertise to this transformative transportation project that will provide essential rail connectivity to communities and support economic growth in Western Sydney," said Chew Men Leong, President of Urban Solutions at ST Engineering.

The AGIL PSD solution is engineered to meet the heavy-duty requirements of the busiest rail stations in the world and to withstand harsh weather conditions. The PSD serves as a safety barrier between the station platform and train track, improving commuter safety and minimising train delays due to track intrusions.

ST Engineering Urban Solutions continues to see demand for its AGIL PSD solution around the world. It was recently appointed to provide its PSD solution for the Ontario Line, a new rapid transit line in Toronto, Canada. In 2021, it was awarded a contract to supply its PSD solution for all four underground stations on the Cross River Rail in Queensland, Australia. Construction of the Cross River Rail is currently underway, with rail services expected to commence in 2026. These wins add to URS' growing global track record of over 200 rail projects in more than 50 cities.

The Sydney Metro - Western Sydney Airport will become the transport spine for Greater Western Sydney, connecting communities and travellers with the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport and the growing region. The city-shaping rail project, from St Marys to the Aerotropolis (the new Western Sydney suburb of Bradfield), will provide a major economic stimulus for Western Sydney, supporting more than 14,000 jobs during construction for the New South Wales (NSW) and Australian economies. The project is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments, which have a shared objective of having the new metro line operational when Western Sydney International Airport opens for passenger service.

