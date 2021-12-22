Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
  News
  Summary
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering To Liquidate Kinetics Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

12/22/2021 | 04:53am EST
Singapore, 22 December 2021 - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) today announced that its subsidiary, Kinetics Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, has been placed under members' voluntary liquidation. The entity was incorporated in Shanghai in 2002 and has been dormant since 2020.

The exercise is part of ST Engineering's ongoing review to streamline its legal entity structure, and is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year.

*****

For media enquiries, please contact comms@stengg.com.

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 09:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 600 M 5 567 M 5 567 M
Net income 2021 564 M 413 M 413 M
Net Debt 2021 1 390 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 11 552 M 8 459 M 8 462 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 23 103
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Duration : Period :
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,71 SGD
Average target price 4,34 SGD
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sy Feng Chong President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
See Tiat Quek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD-2.88%8 459
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.02%125 451
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.00%93 980
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION24.21%60 005
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION33.50%56 664
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.88%40 644