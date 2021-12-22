Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering To Liquidate Kinetics Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

Singapore, 22 December 2021 - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) today announced that its subsidiary, Kinetics Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, has been placed under members' voluntary liquidation. The entity was incorporated in Shanghai in 2002 and has been dormant since 2020.

The exercise is part of ST Engineering's ongoing review to streamline its legal entity structure, and is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year.

