Singapore, 4 April 2024- ST Engineering and HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) today jointly announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration to drive innovation in critical science and technology areas vital to meeting the needs and challenges of the Home Team. The extended scope of the five-year agreement covers the co-creation of innovations and concepts for trials, identification of next generation capabilities, provision of operational support, talent development and operational training.

Ravinder Singh, ST Engineering's Group Chief Operating Officer (Tech & Innovation) and President Defence & Public Security, said, "This agreement reinforces the positive contributions and track record of our capabilities to innovate and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of Singapore's homeland security. We commit to extend our steadfast support to HTX in their mission to elevate the science and engineering capabilities across the Home Team Departments to transform the homeland security landscape and keep Singapore safe."

Ng Yeow Boon, Deputy Chief Executive (Development), HTX, said, "ST Engineering has been a close partner and has a strong track record in delivering homeland security solutions to HTX and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Broadening our current scope of collaboration will allow HTX to leverage ST Engineering's expertise to address the emerging needs and bolster Home Team's operational capabilities. Together, we look forward to driving innovation in our shared mission to safeguard Singapore's security."

HTX is also seeking to expand the list of areas of collaboration in the current MHA-ST Engineering Master Agreement (MA), such as development in unmanned systems (aerial, ground, maritime) and communications, weapon systems and effects, smart vehicles, AI, etc.

The collaboration between MHA (and subsequently HTX) and ST Engineering dates back to 2015 and has led to the co-creation and development of various solutions and capabilities. Recent solutions include an unmanned surface vessel equipped with AUTONOMAST™ system for maritime surveillance, firefighting, and emergency response operations. The vessel can operate autonomously with minimal supervision, while shore bases monitor its performance to ensure swift and safe mission success.

The collaboration also resulted in the research and development of the HoloDeX system, a novel idea which harnesses spatial computing and artificial intelligence to reconstruct crime scenes and preserves evidence. HoloDeX effectively addresses contamination concerns by enabling investigation officers to review crime scenes in a virtual environment. It also possesses the capability to stitch incomplete holograms, analyse the crime scene data, and predict sequence of events.

