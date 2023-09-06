Singapore, 6 Sept, 2023 - ST Engineering, a global technology, defence and engineering group, and Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver hybrid cloud solutions and elevate the cloud competency of Singapore's workforce with curated training curriculums.

The MoU outlines areas such as:

Developing cutting-edge hybrid cloud technologies

ST Engineering and Nutanix will jointly deliver a hybrid cloud solution tailored to the unique operational demands of organizations and businesses. The objective is to integrate the benefits of both public and private clouds, enabling data storage, multicloud management, critical applications hosting, and disaster recovery capabilities while adhering to the strictest security standards. ST Engineering and Nutanix will also leverage their combined strengths to promote a cloud management portal that is designed to simplify multicloud management while empowering businesses to achieve unprecedented control over cloud resources to optimize operations and streamline collaborations. Building a future ready workforce through curated training curriculum

ST Engineering and Nutanix will work hand-in-hand to co-create and deliver training curriculum in the field of hybrid cloud technology, targeting educational institutions of higher learning to equip students with skills required to excel in cloud-centric environments. The training curriculum will cover a wide spectrum of cloud-related domains to ensure students remain at the forefront of technological advancements. These efforts echo government-wide initiatives to build deep tech skills for high-demand areas, such as cloud computing.

Rajagopal, senior vice president & general manager, Mission Software & Services, ST Engineering, said, "This partnership marks a significant stride in ST Engineering's hybrid cloud innovation, offering solutions defined by agility, scalability and security to businesses and organizations. Our focus to nurture a skilled and adaptable digital workforce aligns with ST Engineering's overarching mission - not only to expertly train but also actively recruit a cadre of digital professionals ready to navigate and shape the constantly evolving technology landscape."

Aaron White, general manager and vice president of APJ Sales, Nutanix, said, "The majority (67 percent) of organizations in Singapore have embraced hybrid multicloud, and this number is expected to grow to 91 percent in the coming years, according to our latest Enterprise Cloud Index research. We are excited about this partnership because it is not only about collaboration - it's about helping more people and organizations embrace the technology needed for innovation and shaping a better future for Singapore."

