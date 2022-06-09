Log in
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:24 2022-06-09 am EDT
4.150 SGD    0.00%
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering and Safran Aircraft Engines Sign Agreement for Aircraft Engine Maintenance Offload
PU
06/07UBS Upgrades Singapore Technologies Engineering to Neutral From Sell, Adjusts Price Target to SG$4.20 From SG$3.70
MT
06/07SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : Change of Name of Issuer in S$5,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme
PU
Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering and Safran Aircraft Engines Sign Agreement for Aircraft Engine Maintenance Offload

06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Singapore, 9 June 2022 - ST Engineering today announced that its Commercial Aerospace business has signed a five-year agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines, a world-leading aerospace engine manufacturer, for ST Engineering to provide engine maintenance (shop visit) offload for the CFM56-5B and -7B engines[1]. This multi-year agreement will allow ST Engineering and Safran Aircraft Engines to meet the forecasted rise of engine MRO activities as air travel gradually recovers from the pandemic.

Tay Eng Guan, VP/GM of Engine Services at ST Engineering, said, "As a licensed service centre for CFM56-5B and -7B engines, ST Engineering has built a longstanding and strong relationship with Safran. We are delighted to build on that partnership with this latest engine offload agreement. With flying activities picking up strongly, we look forward to leveraging our engine MRO expertise and facilities in Asia to support CFM customers and the recovery in global air travel."

"We look forward to this first engine offload contract between Safran Aircraft Engines and ST Engineering which strengthens our partnership and the global MRO capacities for CFM engines. This agreement recognises ST Engineering's expertise in this field of activities," said François Planaud, EVP Services & MRO for Safran Aircraft Engines.

ST Engineering's engine MRO facilities in Singapore and Xiamen, China, have a combined annual capacity of over 450 engines and a track record of redelivering over 1,500 CFM56 engines. Earlier in the year, ST Engineering expanded its CFM engine capability with the setting up of quick-turn services for the LEAP-1B engine which powers Boeing 737 Max at its engine MRO facility in Singapore.

[1] CFM56 engines are products of CFM International (CFM), a 50/50 joint company between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE.

For media enquiries, please write to us at comms@stengg.com.

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
