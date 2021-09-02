Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering and Siemens Mobility Consortium Wins $180m Contract to Modernise Communications System for Singapore's Rail Lines

Singapore, 2 September 2021 - An ST Engineering and Siemens Mobility consortium today announced that it has won a $180 million contract to renew and modernise the communications system for Singapore's North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) and the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT). Covering 75 locations comprising stations, interchanges, on-line substations, depots and control centres, the renewal programme will see a replacement and upgrade of the NSEWL's and selected BPLRT's existing communications systems, the first of its scale since the lines commenced operations more than 20 years ago.

'The NSEWL and BPLRT are the most heavily utilised lines in Singapore's rail network. Collectively with our partner, we provide deep technical and domain expertise to ensure zero disruption while deploying the new communications systems to the existing systems and train services,' said Chew Men Leong, President of Urban Solutions at ST Engineering. 'This win is testament to our smart metro capabilities, and further strengthens our global track record in helping rail operators leverage advanced technology to solve their mobility challenges.'

'Our joint team leverages the proven expertise and track records in communications systemsto deliver a highly reliable solution for the iconic North-South and East-West Lines and the Bukit Panjang LRT,' said Michel Obadia, CEO of Siemens Mobility Asia Pacific.

Serving as the digital backbone of rail networks, communications systems are integral to smooth rail operations as they manage and connect various components and systems in trains and stations. When fully operational in 2029, the new communications system on the NSEWL and the BPLRT will further improve safety, reliability and efficiency for the rail operator, contributing to improved commuter travel experience.

