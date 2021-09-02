Log in
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering and Siemens Mobility Consortium Wins $180m Contract to Modernise Communications System for Singapore's Rail Lines

09/02/2021
Singapore, 2 September 2021 - An ST Engineering and Siemens Mobility consortium today announced that it has won a $180 million contract to renew and modernise the communications system for Singapore's North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) and the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT). Covering 75 locations comprising stations, interchanges, on-line substations, depots and control centres, the renewal programme will see a replacement and upgrade of the NSEWL's and selected BPLRT's existing communications systems, the first of its scale since the lines commenced operations more than 20 years ago.

'The NSEWL and BPLRT are the most heavily utilised lines in Singapore's rail network. Collectively with our partner, we provide deep technical and domain expertise to ensure zero disruption while deploying the new communications systems to the existing systems and train services,' said Chew Men Leong, President of Urban Solutions at ST Engineering. 'This win is testament to our smart metro capabilities, and further strengthens our global track record in helping rail operators leverage advanced technology to solve their mobility challenges.'

'Our joint team leverages the proven expertise and track records in communications systemsto deliver a highly reliable solution for the iconic North-South and East-West Lines and the Bukit Panjang LRT,' said Michel Obadia, CEO of Siemens Mobility Asia Pacific.

Serving as the digital backbone of rail networks, communications systems are integral to smooth rail operations as they manage and connect various components and systems in trains and stations. When fully operational in 2029, the new communications system on the NSEWL and the BPLRT will further improve safety, reliability and efficiency for the rail operator, contributing to improved commuter travel experience.

N.B.: All currencies are in Singapore dollars

*****

For media enquiries, please contact comms@stengg.com.

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 563 M 5 623 M 5 623 M
Net income 2021 553 M 411 M 411 M
Net Debt 2021 1 359 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 11 905 M 8 857 M 8 851 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 23 103
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Sy Feng Chong President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Serh Ghee Lim Group Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD0.00%8 857
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.53%126 082
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.47%98 765
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.67%58 437
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION34.25%55 752
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.11%46 760