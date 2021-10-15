Log in
Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering and UPS Introduce Skills Progression Programme to Train Aircraft Maintenance Technicians

10/15/2021 | 12:12am EDT
Singapore, 15 October 2021 - In a joint effort to create a pipeline of qualified aircraft maintenance technicians to support the growing needs of the aviation industry, ST Engineering and UPS have entered into an agreement to work together on a skills progression programme that will provide on-the-job training to prospective aviation technicians. Such an initiative is among the first established between an airline and MRO service provider to provide training and career opportunities to individuals interested in an aircraft maintenance career, and is one of the many talent recruitment and development initiatives that ST Engineering collaborates in with its partners.

Under the programme, participants recruited from diverse backgrounds will undergo three years of on-the-job accelerated trade and skills training that is dedicated to UPS aircraft work. The programme, which includes progressive training in the levels of apprentices, mechanics and technicians, will be conducted at ST Engineering's airframe MRO facilities in Mobile, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida in the U.S. Trainees can apply for career openings at UPS upon graduation from the programme and be considered for employment by the airline.

Jeffrey Lam, Commercial Aerospace President, ST Engineering, said, "The training programme is a natural extension of our longstanding relationship with UPS as we increasingly join hands with industry partners to address the market's growing need for aircraft technicians. We look forward to exploring more of such opportunities with other partners - including customers and the local community - as we continue to diversify and strengthen our talent pool, and create fulfilling career pathways for individuals interested in an aviation vocation."

"The programme will create a pool of talented technicians who will have experience working on UPS airplanes, as well as a working knowledge of our manuals, processes and procedures. This will help us to continue to provide safe and reliable aircraft and to maintain outstanding service for our customers," said Bill Moore, UPS Vice President of Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering.

Recognised worldwide as one of the leading independent MRO service providers, ST Engineering operates aerospace facilities across Asia Pacific, the U.S. and Europe, offering a wide array of career opportunities for aviation technicians in airframe, component and engine MRO. In the U.S., where ST Engineering has airframe facilities in San Antonio, Mobile and Pensacola, the Group works with the local community, schools and technical training institutes to support the sustained growth of a skilled aviation workforce through scholarships and internships, as well as bespoke initiatives including an Airman Trainee Programme and Military Fast Track programme.

Please visit https://vtmae.com/careersfor more information on the Skills Progression Programme and careers.stengg.comfor information on other career opportunities with ST Engineering. 

For media enquiries, please contact comms@stengg.com

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 04:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
