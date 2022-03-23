Log in
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering iDirect and Marlink recognized by MSUA for Maritime Mobile Innovation

03/23/2022 | 12:04am EDT
Newtec Dialog® and breakthrough MDM5010 modem combine to create platform of choice for Marlink's Sealink VSAT service

Herndon, Va., March 22, 2022 - ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications and its longstanding partner, Marlink, the smart network company, have been named recipients of the Maritime Mobile Innovation Award at the 30th Annual Mobile Satellite Users Association's (MSUA) Satellite Mobile Innovation event. The award, given for the innovative Dialog platform and breakthrough MDM5010 modem that power Marlink's Sealink VSAT service, recognizes both companies' leading positions in the maritime market.

In today's competitive maritime sector, passengers and crews expect a quality broadband connectivity experience while at sea and vessel operators rely on mobile satellite communications to maximize operational effectiveness.

By deploying the Dialog platform's mobility capabilities, Marlink provides ultra-high speeds and enhances the on-board experience to meet increasing digital demand across the mobility sectors. Today, the Sealink service is deployed on a variety of vessels including cruise ships, providing an optimal connectivity experience for crew and passengers alike.

ST Engineering iDirect's multiservice Dialog platform and high-speed MDM5010 modem offer Marlink a formidable combination of innovation. The MDM5010 leverages the industry's highest return rates coupled with best Quality of Experience (QoE) in shared bandwidth networks. Suited to the demands of the maritime market, the MDM5010 leverages Dialog's high-rate SCPC and Mx-DMA return waveforms. The MDM5010 also offers the highest aggregate throughput and when coupled with Mx-DMA® MRC, offers optimal bandwidth utilization, confidently delivering best QoE.

"Marlink is a leader in the integration of innovative technologies, delivering smart solutions using its know-how in connectivity and digital networking with partners like ST Engineering iDirect to help to make digitalisation possible," said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. "As shipping continues to advance on its journey of digitalisation, our solutions and those of our partners will be increasingly important for customers to engage in a more meaningful way with smarter, more efficient and greener shipping."

"We are absolutely delighted to receive the Mobile Connectivity Award and humbled to have been recognized by MSUA across three consecutive years," said Kevin Steen, CEO of ST Engineering iDirect. "We are proud of our partnership with Marlink and our unique collaboration to elevate their customer experience. Our heritage in the maritime sector has equipped us with a deep understanding of the niche market requirements, and we continue to innovate and align our capabilities with those emerging in space and the wider connectivity environment to ensure that we remain ahead of connectivy trends."

The MSUA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting satellite mobility innovation and development of the satellite mobility market worldwide. The judging panel awarded ST Engineering iDirect the accolade based on its mobile applicability, currently in use in the field by customers, and how the company is addressing future market needs.

*****

Media contact:

Julie Bettinger
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
ST Engineering iDirect
Phone: (1) 703 648 8155
Email: jbettinger@idirect.net

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 04:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
