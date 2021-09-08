Log in
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering iDirect recognized for Continued Leadership and Commitment to Mobility sector with MSUA Satellite Innovation Award

09/08/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
Leading ground technology provider presented with accolade during SATELLITE 2021 for its advanced satcom mobility solution

Herndon, Va., September 8, 2021 - ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has been named as the winner of the Top Mobile User Experience Innovation Award at the 29th Annual Mobile Satellite Users Association's (MSUA) Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. This recognition further cements ST Engineering iDirect's leading position in the mobility market and its continued dedication to the delivery of innovative solutions that enable its customers to offer seamless connectivity as new constellations, applications and markets emerge.

ST Engineering iDirect's advanced satcom mobility solutions comprise a diverse, feature-rich set of capabilities and technologies to offer customers the utmost in choice and flexibility. Its suite of capabilities has evolved to cohesively manage satellite operators' and service providers' capacity and satellite links to vehicles, vessels and aircraft in motion and to tailor traffic on those links, thus enabling a high quality, seamless experience for end-users.

'We are thrilled to receive this award from MSUA,' said Kevin Steen, CEO of ST Engineering iDirect. 'Our single clear aim is to support our customers who are at the forefront of their sectors, with strong partnerships and innovation. Our deep heritage and understanding of both mobility markets and technology foster a culture of constant innovation and exploration into the latest technologies on the ground and in space to deliver an end-user experience that is comparable with terrestrial networks.'

The award coincides with the launch of the New Ground initiative spearheaded by ST Engineering iDirect. The initiative aims to unite and heighten the profile of the ground segment ecosystem and empower it to develop the technology and services that will enable the satellite industry to harness the promise of New Space and the move towards a 5G future.

The MSUA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting satellite mobility innovation and the development of the satellite mobility market worldwide. The judging panel awarded ST Engineering iDirect the accolade based on its mobile applicability, currently in use in the field by customers, and how the company is addressing future market needs.

For further information on New Ground, please visit the New Ground cascade and Content Hub.

******

Media contacts:

Julie Bettinger
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
ST Engineering iDirect
Phone: (1) 703 648 8155
Email: jbettinger@idirect.net

Guy Shields
Director, Corporate Communications
ST Engineering North America
Phone: (1) 703 739 2610
Email: guy.shields@stengg.us

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 03:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
