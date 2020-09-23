Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering to Liquidate U.S. Joint Venture, ZHR Marine, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Singapore, 23 September 2020 - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) announced today that ZHR Marine Limited (ZHR), a joint venture company of its U.S. subsidiary, VT Halter Marine, Inc, has commenced its liquidation process under the laws and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

ZHR has an issued and paid up capital of Saudi Riyal SR3m (about S$1.1m), with VT Halter Marine, Inc., holding 33.3% of the company. ZHR was set up in 2014 with two other partners to pursue naval modernisation programmes in the Middle East and has no outstanding active programmes. The shareholders have therefore agreed to dissolve the joint venture company.

This exercise is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year.

*****

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. The Group employs about 23,000 people across offices in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in the defence, government and commercial segments in more than 100 countries. With more than 700 smart city projects across 130 cities in its track record, the Group continues to help transform cities through its suite of Smart Mobility, Smart Security and Smart Environment solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering reported revenue of $7.9b in FY2019 and it ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of the FTSE Straits Times Index, MSCI Singapore, iEdge SG ESG Transparency Index and iEdge SG ESG Leaders Index.

Media contact:

Letticia Fong
AVP, Corporate Communications
Tel: (65) 6722 1881
Email: letticiafong@stengg.com

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 10:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
06:05aSINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering to Liquidate U.S. Joint Vent..
PU
09/20SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : Boeing books two 737-800BCF orders, says ne..
RE
09/15SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : NUS and ST Engineering collaborate on $9 mi..
PU
09/14SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : NTU Singapore and ST Engineering Launch Sin..
PU
09/13SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering iDirect Powers IP Access Int..
PU
08/25SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering iDirect collaborates with Pa..
PU
08/25SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Joins Varjo's Reseller Netwo..
PU
08/21SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING L : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/13SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Reports 4% Lower Year-on-Yea..
PU
08/13SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : First-Half Net Fell 4%
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 184 M 5 257 M 5 257 M
Net income 2020 514 M 376 M 376 M
Net Debt 2020 2 017 M 1 476 M 1 476 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 4,45%
Capitalization 10 532 M 7 713 M 7 707 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Duration : Period :
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,86 SGD
Last Close Price 3,38 SGD
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sy Feng Chong President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Chew Chief Information Officer
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD-14.21%7 713
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.25%106 117
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-32.31%90 532
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-3.25%54 330
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-20.92%39 600
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.65%38 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group