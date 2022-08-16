Log in
Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering to Set Up Test Cell Capability for LEAP-1B Engine

08/16/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
Singapore, 17 August 2022 - ST Engineering today announced that its Commercial Aerospace business will expand its MRO solutions for the LEAP-1B engine with test cell support, which is expected to be ready by end-2023. The expansion into LEAP-1B test cell capability follows the setting up of quick-turn services for the engine in February this year, and the receipt of approval from EASA, FAA and CAAC.

ST Engineering will work with testing and technology development solutions provider, Calspan Aero System Engineering (Calspan ASE), in setting up LEAP-1B test cell capability at its engine MRO facility in Singapore. This LEAP-1B test cell will be the first in Asia-Pacific to implement Calspan ASE's latest technologies found in their upgraded Data Acquisition Control System and proprietary software, ASE2000LX Version 8. The host of digital tools to be introduced by ST Engineering will enhance the efficiency and performance of aero-engine test cells through automated engine monitoring, process repeatability and data analytics.

Tay Eng Guan, Vice President and General Manager of Engine Services at ST Engineering, said, "We are excited to increase our engine MRO offerings by developing a high-quality and environmentally-friendly test cell for the LEAP-1B engine. This is another step for us in developing full MRO services for the engine, and we look forward to providing the service to our valued customers by end-2023."

David Meier, President of Calspan ASE added, "Calspan ASE is very proud to continue our long relationship with ST Engineering by adding test-enabling hardware and updating control systems to allow efficient testing of the LEAP-1B engine in Singapore. We look forward to bringing this important capability on-line to meet the growing capacity needs for LEAP MRO to the region."

ST Engineering operates engine MRO facilities out of Singapore and Xiamen, China, and currently has test cell capabilities for the CFM56-5B and -7B engines at both facilities. As part of its commitment to sustainability, ST Engineering will also work with Calspan ASE to incorporate energy and fuel-efficient technologies into its existing test cells.

*****

For media enquiries, please write to us at comms@stengg.com.

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
