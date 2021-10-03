Log in
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering to buy Roper's TransCore business for $2.68 bln cash

10/03/2021 | 12:49am EDT
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Roper Technologies Inc said on Sunday it has agreed to sell its TransCore business to Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd for $2.68 billion.

ST Engineering, a technology, defense and engineering group, will buy TransCore in cash, Roper said in a statement.

"With the addition of TransCore, ST Engineering will be uniquely positioned as a sustainable Smart Mobility market leader, underpinned by our strengths in technology and innovation," Vincent Chong, chief executive of ST Engineering said in the statement.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, TransCore provides engineering solutions for safer travel on roads, bridges, tunnels and highways.

Roper said it will retain its DAT and Loadlink network software businesses, which it acquired together with TransCore in 2004.

Evercore and BofA Securities were financial advisers to Roper on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, the statement said. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 560 M 5 574 M 5 574 M
Net income 2021 553 M 408 M 408 M
Net Debt 2021 1 410 M 1 039 M 1 039 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 11 780 M 8 686 M 8 685 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 23 103
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Duration : Period :
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,78 SGD
Average target price 4,30 SGD
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sy Feng Chong President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Serh Ghee Lim Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD-1.05%8 686
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.21%131 149
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.02%96 312
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.19%57 787
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION33.19%55 314
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.11%44 103