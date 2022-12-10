Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Telecommunications Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Z74   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z74)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:04 2022-12-09 am EST
2.630 SGD   -0.38%
12/10Australia's Telstra suffers privacy breach, 132,000 customers impacted
RE
12/02Knosys Secures Two-Year Extension for Singtel Deal on Usage of KnowledgeIQ Platform
MT
11/30Hackers dump more customer data from Australian insurer Medibank
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Telstra suffers privacy breach, 132,000 customers impacted

12/10/2022 | 07:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his phone as he walks past a Telstra logo adorning a phone booth in the central business district of Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's largest telecoms firm Telstra Corp Ltd said on Sunday that 132,000 customers were impacted by an internal error that led to disclosure of customer details.

Telstra, which has 18.8 million customer accounts equivalent to three-quarters of Australia's population, said an internal review found the details were made publicly available due to "a misalignment of databases".

Telstra referred Reuters to a company blog post, issued on Friday, that said "some customers' names, numbers and addresses" were listed when they should not have been.

"We are removing the identified impacted customer details from the Directory Assistance service and the online version of the White Pages," Telstra chief financial officer Michael Ackland said in a statement.

The errant disclosure comes after the company in October suffered what it called a small data breach, attributing it to third-party intrusion that exposed some employee data back to 2017.

A Telstra internal staff email put the number of affected current and former employees of that breach at 30,000, according to local media.

Regarding the current issue, Ackland said "no cyber activity was involved".

"Protecting our customers' privacy is absolutely paramount and this is an unacceptable breach of their trust," he added.

"We are in the process of contacting every impacted customer to let them know what has occurred."

Australia's telco, financial and government sectors have been on high alert since Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, revealed on Sept. 22 that a system breach may have compromised up to 10 million accounts.

The data exposed in that breach, taken as part of a sophisticated hack, included home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers in what was one of Australia's biggest cybersecurity breaches.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTRUSION INC. -3.57% 3.78 Delayed Quote.13.95%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.18% 5637.87 Real-time Quote.-10.36%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -0.38% 2.63 Delayed Quote.13.36%
TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 0.25% 4 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
All news about SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
12/10Australia's Telstra suffers privacy breach, 132,000 customers impacted
RE
12/02Knosys Secures Two-Year Extension for Singtel Deal on Usage of KnowledgeIQ Platform
MT
11/30Hackers dump more customer data from Australian insurer Medibank
RE
11/18SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : Ex-dividend ..
FA
11/18SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : Ex-dividend ..
FA
11/16Singtel Thai Associate's Board OKs Acquisition of Thai Broadband Entities
MT
11/15DBS Adjusts Singapore Telecommunications' Price Target to SG$3.15 From SG$3.24, Keeps a..
MT
11/15UOB Kay Hian Adjusts Singapore Telecommunications' Price Target to SG$3.15 From SG$2.90..
MT
11/15RHB Group Research Adjusts Singapore Telecommunications' Price Target to SG$3.30 From S..
MT
11/14Singapore Telecommunications Announces Appointment of Yong Ying-I as Non-Executive and ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 077 M 11 155 M 11 155 M
Net income 2023 2 328 M 1 722 M 1 722 M
Net Debt 2023 8 795 M 6 507 M 6 507 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 5,30%
Capitalization 43 570 M 32 237 M 32 237 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
EV / Sales 2024 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 23 951
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2,64 SGD
Average target price 3,19 SGD
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuan Moon Yuen Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tao Yih Lang Group Chief Financial Officer
Theng Kiat Lee Chairman
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Siew Wing Woo Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED13.36%32 237
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.60%157 073
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.36%141 722
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.55%101 252
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.14%94 907
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-41.63%59 054