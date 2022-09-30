Australian police seek to protect 10,000 customers after Optus hack

SYDNEY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian authorities said
on Friday they have commenced an operation to protect the
personal information of 10,000 people whose data may have been
shared online after a cyber attack on Optus, the country's
second-largest telco.
The efforts come three days after an unidentified person
posted online that they had released personal details of 10,000
Optus customers and would keep doing so daily until they
received $1 million.
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) assistant commissioner
for cyber command Justine Gough said the agency was working to
identify and protect the same number of people whose "details
have been unlawfully released".
The targeted operation, which is in addition to a global
operation to track down the hacker, is the most public
acknowledgment to date by police about the threat to customers,
although Gough declined to comment specifically on the ransom
post.
Since the Singapore Telecommunications-owned telco
first reported the theft of the data of up to 10 million
accounts on Sept. 22, equivalent to 40% of Australia's
population, authorities have declined to comment on their
investigation.
"We are concerned that those 10,000 people may have had
their 100-point identification compromised," Gough told
reporters.
Under Australian law, official documents are assigned point
scores that can be used for identity verification purposes to
clear sensitive transactions, which typically demand at least
100 identification points.
The stolen data included passport numbers, which are worth
70 points, and drivers licence numbers, which are worth 40
points, Optus has said.
Gough said police were running data analysis to identify the
10,000 customers, monitoring the internet for signs of criminals
trying to sell the data and putting banks on high alert for
suspicious transactions.
While she also did not comment on the ransom post - which
was retracted within hours - Gough said authorities around the
world including the U.S. FBI were pursuing multiple leads.
"Whoever is behind this attack has used obfuscation
techniques," she added.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday Optus had
agreed to his public demand the previous day to pay the cost of
replacing passports of compromised customers.
"Optus have responded to my request," Albanese told
reporters. "They will cover the cost of replacing affected
customers' passports. I think that is entirely appropriate."
Some Australian state governments have said they will
replace drivers licences of compromised Optus customers.
Optus did not immediately respond to emailed request for
comment.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye, Lewis Jackson and Praveen Menon;
Editing by Sam Holmes)