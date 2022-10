Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian regulator said on Thursday it will collaborate with the federal government and other regulatory bodies for "controlled process" of data sharing between its regulated entities and Singapore Telecommunications' unit Optus.

The move comes weeks after Optus, the country's second-largest mobile operator, faced a massive cyberattack that compromised data of up to 10 million customers. (Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)