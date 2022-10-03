Cyberattack on Australian telco Optus affects 1.2 million customers

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian telecoms giant Optus on
Monday said personal information and at least one valid form of
identification of about 1.2 million customers was compromised in
one of the biggest cyber breaches the country has faced.
The breach last month by an anonymous online account, which
affected 10 million customers, equivalent to around 40% of
Australia's population, attracted harsh criticism from the
government.
Late on Monday, Optus said the breach also affected expired
IDs and personal information of about 900,000 customers and
clarified that "the exposed information did not contain valid or
current document ID numbers for some 7.7 million customers".
The company's parent Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
(Singtel) said it was assessing the cost of the
massive breach at Australia's second-largest telco.
Optus said it has informed the affected customers about the
data breach after the Australian government urged it to speed up
its notification to 10,200 customers whose personal information
were made public.
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)