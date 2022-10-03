Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Telecommunications Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Z74   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z74)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-10-03 am EDT
2.600 SGD   -2.26%
06:25aCyberattack on Australian telco Optus affects 1.2 million customers
RE
05:53aSingapore Stocks Start Week Lower; MS Holdings Shares Surge 17% on Privatization Offer from Chairman
MT
02:50aSingtel's Optus Ropes in Professional Services Firm to Investigate Recent Cyberattack
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cyberattack on Australian telco Optus affects 1.2 million customers

10/03/2022 | 06:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian telecoms giant Optus on Monday said personal information and at least one valid form of identification of about 1.2 million customers was compromised in one of the biggest cyber breaches the country has faced.

The breach last month by an anonymous online account, which affected 10 million customers, equivalent to around 40% of Australia's population, attracted harsh criticism from the government.

Late on Monday, Optus said the breach also affected expired IDs and personal information of about 900,000 customers and clarified that "the exposed information did not contain valid or current document ID numbers for some 7.7 million customers".

The company's parent Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) said it was assessing the cost of the massive breach at Australia's second-largest telco.

Optus said it has informed the affected customers about the data breach after the Australian government urged it to speed up its notification to 10,200 customers whose personal information were made public. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.29% 5346.57 Real-time Quote.-14.84%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -2.26% 2.6 Delayed Quote.14.66%
All news about SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
06:25aCyberattack on Australian telco Optus affects 1.2 million customers
RE
05:53aSingapore Stocks Start Week Lower; MS Holdings Shares Surge 17% on Privatization Offer ..
MT
02:50aSingtel's Optus Ropes in Professional Services Firm to Investigate Recent Cyberattack
MT
02:37aOptus Confirms More Than Two Million Customers' Identity Documents Affected by Hack
DJ
10/02Optus Hires Deloitte to Review Cyberattack
DJ
10/01Australian government slams Optus for cybersecurity breach
RE
10/01Austalia's Optus says 'deeply sorry' for cyberattack
RE
09/30Australian police seek to protect 10,000 customers after Optus hack
RE
09/29Optus to Pay for New Passports After Data Breach, Australian PM Says
DJ
09/29Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID documents
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 438 M 10 759 M 10 759 M
Net income 2023 2 401 M 1 673 M 1 673 M
Net Debt 2023 9 111 M 6 349 M 6 349 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 4,25%
Capitalization 43 909 M 30 600 M 30 600 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
EV / Sales 2024 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 22 543
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2,66 SGD
Average target price 3,23 SGD
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuan Moon Yuen Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tao Yih Lang Group Chief Financial Officer
Theng Kiat Lee Chairman
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Siew Wing Woo Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED14.66%30 600
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.92%159 463
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.62%135 798
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.00%93 097
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.31%85 281
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.31%55 305