  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Singapore Telecommunications Limited
  News
  Summary
    Z74   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z74)
  Report
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Grant of Share Awards

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration Number: 199201624D

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(29)

OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL

GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER

THE SINGTEL PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2012

Date of grant:

29 September 2021

Total number of shares granted:

Awards in respect of an aggregate of

492,118 ordinary shares in Singapore

Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel")

have been granted pursuant to the Singtel

Performance Share Plan 2012.

Market price of securities on the date of

S$2.47 per ordinary share

grant:

Number of shares granted to each

NA

director and controlling shareholder

(and each of their associates):

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 16 035 M 11 813 M 11 813 M
Net income 2022 2 311 M 1 702 M 1 702 M
Net Debt 2022 11 971 M 8 819 M 8 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 40 949 M 30 177 M 30 165 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 22 914
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2,48 SGD
Average target price 2,93 SGD
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuan Moon Yuen Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tao Yih Lang Group Chief Financial Officer
Theng Kiat Lee Chairman
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Siew Wing Woo Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-35.92%30 177
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.29%224 229
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.01%133 729
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.33%123 639
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.26%104 138
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.75%95 900