Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Grant of Share Awards

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
Company Registration Number: 199201624D
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(29)
OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL
GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER
THE SINGTEL PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2012
|
Date of grant:
|
29 September 2021
|
Total number of shares granted:
|
Awards in respect of an aggregate of
|
|
492,118 ordinary shares in Singapore
|
|
Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel")
|
|
have been granted pursuant to the Singtel
|
|
Performance Share Plan 2012.
|
Market price of securities on the date of
|
S$2.47 per ordinary share
|
grant:
|
|
Number of shares granted to each
|
NA
|
director and controlling shareholder
|
|
(and each of their associates):
|
