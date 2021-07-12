REPL::Annual Reports and Related Documents::

This is the seventh Group Sustainability Report by Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel). It covers the sustainability performance of our operations in Singapore, where Singtel is headquartered, and Optus, our wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, for the financial year 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 (FY2021).
This Sustainability Report (SR2021) covers the company's strategies, initiatives and performance in relation to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.
All data, statistics and targets are in relation to the Group's operations in Singapore and Australia unless stated otherwise. Group-level figures are in Singapore dollars, using the exchange rate of A$1 to S$0.9812. No restatements were made from the previous report except Employee Health and Safety related figures of Optus and the Singtel Group for 2020 in the People Performance Indicators on page 35. Besides leadership transitions to a new Chairman and Group CEO, there were no significant changes to the organisation and our supply chain during the reporting cycle.
This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option and we have updated our waste reporting in line with its new Waste Standard, GRI 306 (2020). It complies with SGX Listing Rule 711 (A) and (B). It also contains our disclosures recommended by SASB based on the Telecommunications Services (Industry Standard, Version 2018-10).
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
FY2021
Climate Change and Environment
Achieved A-leadership score in CDP 2020 for the fourth consecutive year
Estimated carbon emissions avoidance of 73,226 tCO2e/year during the year and achieved improvement in carbon intensity of 0.0501 tCO2e/TB from 0.0665 tCO2e/TB last year
Updated climate scenario analysis and completed pilot study of physical and transitional climate risks in New
South Wales, Australia, to identify material financial drivers and assumptions for nationwide Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) scenario assessment exercise in Singapore and Australia
Completed Australian Bushfire prediction and adaptation exercise in collaboration with Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO) Award for our Optus sustainable packaging achievements and efforts in the telecommunications sector for the fourth consecutive year
People and Future of Work
Training investment of S$16.8 million in Singapore and Australia
Recognised by the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year. Included in the Refinitiv Global Diversity & Inclusion Index 2020 for the second time
Recognised as the Employer of Choice in Asia at the HR Fest Awards 2020 for being an all-rounder in HR practice
One of the first companies in Singapore to be part of The Valuable 500, a global movement that seeks to place disability on the global leadership agenda
Will train and convert 2,300 employees and 150 new hires in Singapore over two years on emerging technologies such as AI/ML, and specifically 5G under an internal 5G Workforce Transformation Committee
Community Impact
Community investment of S$37.65 million in Singapore and Australia
Singtel Group's Digital Enablement programmes have supported close to 90,000 persons and 5,000 small and medium-sized enterprises
Singtel and Optus Future Makers 2020 committed a total of S$350,000 and supported five start-ups each to further their innovations using technology to tackle social issues
Committed S$1 million to the Singtel Digital Silvers programme which seeks to equip seniors with basic digital knowledge through weekly workshops conducted by staff volunteers and transform Senior Activity Centres into digital hubs
Donate Your Data saw 25.5 million GB data donated by more than 440,000 customers which helped about 15,000 disadvantaged students in Australia
Sustainable Value Creation
Long-termincentive plans for Singtel Group top management carry ESG targets to advance sustainable business growth
Safeguarded customer interests by working closely with government agencies to develop processes that detect and block scam calls
Completed sustainability assessment of our supply chain to deliver greater environmental and social outcomes and issued Optus' first Human Rights and Modern Slavery Statements
Ranked Top Telco in the Global Child Forum benchmarking study 'The State of Children's Rights and the Corporate Sector in Southeast Asia 2020'
Singtel and Grab consortium awarded a digital full bank licence in Singapore
Message from Chairman and Group CEO
The year 2020 was like no other - COVID-19 has upended the way we live and work, impacted how enterprises operate and accelerated digital adoption across the community. Against this unprecedented backdrop, the Group was put in the hot seat, as virtually every aspect of human interaction moved online amid lockdowns and social distancing, behoving us to connect people to work, school, family and healthcare without
a hitch.
We believe we rose to the challenge and fulfilled the requirements of all our stakeholders in successfully ensuring business continuity while doubling down on efforts to foster digital inclusion for the broader community. Even as the pandemic has emphasised the essential nature of the connectivity that we provide, we are actively investing in next generation 5G technology to forge ahead and enable a faster digital transformation for all our stakeholders.
In this seventh Singtel Group Sustainability Report 2021, we highlight some of the steps that we have taken to further enhance financial, organisational, social and natural resilience. This enables us to not only deliver sustainable business performance, but also continue
to uplift lives and communities through our initiatives, and to keep to our climate change commitments. The report has been endorsed by the Singtel Board and Management and highlights our plans, achievements and progress, and our new five-year sustainability targets to 2025.
CHARTING OUR JOURNEY TO 2025
In 2020, we embarked on a new materiality assessment and stakeholder engagement exercise, to ensure that our four strategic sustainability pillars continue to be relevant for our internal and external stakeholders. Some of the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) topics in our last exercise in 2017 have changed in priority and significance, partly due to the pandemic and changes in the environmental and social climate. We have refreshed our commitments in the key pillars of sustainable value creation, environment, people and community. These will guide our decisions and actions over the next few years.
During the year, we also formalised a set of ESG-related targets for the Singtel Group Top Management's
long-term incentive plans in addition to the existing annual ESG-related targets in our Management Committee members' short-term incentive plans. This will help drive more accountability from management and employees to advance our goal of sustainable growth. We also executed our first S$750 million sustainability- linked loan recently, which is tied to a subset of our ESG KPIs.
CREATING SUSTAINABLE VALUE FOR ALL
The focus of our sustainability strategy has always been to create value for all stakeholders, from our customers, shareholders and employees to the broader community. We aim to integrate the core ESG priorities within our businesses with a strong focus on innovation, digital enablement and good supply chain governance. It is also how we believe we can strengthen financial resilience for the business in the long term.
In Australia, we published our first Modern Slavery and Human Rights statement in end-2020 and updated our Supplier Code of Conduct for compliance. We trained our employees on our approach to these topics, and how to reduce related risks in our supply chain.
MAKING CLIMATE-CONSCIOUS
BUSINESS DECISIONS
The last year has highlighted the connections between the pandemic and climate change. The global lockdown and the slowdown across economies have resulted
in improved air quality and a temporary decrease in carbon emissions. To ensure that these positive climate shifts continue after the pandemic, organisations need to take conscious climate action and have deliverables embedded into their recovery plans.
Singapore's current focus on sustainability validates our early move in 2017 to establish SBTi-approved
2030 carbon reduction targets and to reach net zero by 2050. To that end, we are developing a decarbonisation roadmap including renewable energy adoption in our Singapore and Australian operations, adding to our ongoing initiatives such as converting to energy efficient mobile base stations.
Last year, Australia suffered bushfires which was followed by floods, highlighting extreme weather patterns in part
accelerated by climate change. As part of our ongoing strategy to build natural resilience, and in preparation for greater disclosure aligned to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, we have completed a detailed pilot study in northern New South Wales to understand our physical and transitional risks from different climate change scenarios. We also undertook an extensive bushfire prediction and adaptation exercise with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO). These exercises revealed valuable insights to our climate adaptation strategy outlined in this report. In the coming year, we will replicate these across our entire Australia and Singapore operations.
KEEPING EMPLOYEES SAFE AND ENGAGED
The pandemic has highlighted the importance of organisational resilience. Keeping our employees safe, healthy and fully engaged has been a key priority since the onset of COVID-19. We implemented workforce separation aligned with social distancing and business continuity measures and tightened safety and health protocol across our workplace. Our key frontline employees were also prioritised for vaccination.
Leveraging technology and collaborative digital tools has been key to achieving successful employee engagement during the extended periods of remote working. Regular advisories were sent to keep employees updated and 'pulse surveys' conducted to check on their well-being and how they were coping. Training and competency development for employees also continued digitally, with online modules covering topics ranging from personal development to professional and technical courses.
We also achieved a record 32% higher learning places compared to last year.
Our efforts to connect with employees are reflected in our annual staff engagement survey which was conducted in November 2020. Staff engagement improved 10% compared to the previous year.
To continue building an inclusive workplace, we also reinforced our long-standing, holistic support for persons with disabilities. We launched the Optus Accessibility and Inclusion Action Plan 2020-2023, which will guide us as we build long term opportunities, remove barriers to access and 'Power Optimism with Options' for persons
with disabilities in our workforce, marketplace and community. We demonstrated our commitment towards disability inclusion by joining The Valuable 500, a global movement that seeks to place disability on the global leadership agenda.
DIGITISING OUR WAY FORWARD
The pandemic has accelerated not just the rate of digital adoption but also ignited conversation on how certain vulnerable groups in society, like seniors, have fallen through the gaps as they have little or no digital access. Without devices to connect and transact, many seniors have been left feeling isolated from family and friends and find it challenging to go about their daily lives.
Under Singtel's digital enablement strategy, we launched the Singtel Digital Silvers programme in Singapore to help bridge those gaps, empowering seniors with digital skills so they feel less displaced by technology. 88% of them have expressed more confidence in using their mobile phones after attending our sessions.
We have also given SMEs a leg up through our Let's Get Digital programme, helping SMEs take their business online to get more customers. With SMEs turning to infocomm technology to position themselves for post- COVID recovery and growth, we have also helped
by offering tailored cyber security, collaboration and productivity solutions at an 80% subsidy under the government's Productivity Solutions Grant.
In Australia, our Donate Your Data programme continues to gain traction - the switch to online and remote learning amid the pandemic has only heightened
its relevance. To date, about 15,000 students have benefitted from 25.5 million GB of data generously donated by more than 440,000 Optus customers.
STAYING THE COURSE
COVID-19 continues to be a challenge that we all have to grapple with in the coming year. At Singtel, we remain optimistic and eager to chart new directions with our updated sustainability framework. We believe that active collaboration among businesses, governments and the non-profit sector will help us all emerge stronger. On behalf of the Singtel Board and Management, we thank you for your support.
Lee Theng Kiat
Yuen Kuan Moon
Chairman
Group CEO
