REPL::Annual Reports and Related Documents::

This is the seventh Group Sustainability Report by Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel). It covers the sustainability performance of our operations in Singapore, where Singtel is headquartered, and Optus, our wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, for the financial year 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 (FY2021).

This Sustainability Report (SR2021) covers the company's strategies, initiatives and performance in relation to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

All data, statistics and targets are in relation to the Group's operations in Singapore and Australia unless stated otherwise. Group-level figures are in Singapore dollars, using the exchange rate of A$1 to S$0.9812. No restatements were made from the previous report except Employee Health and Safety related figures of Optus and the Singtel Group for 2020 in the People Performance Indicators on page 35. Besides leadership transitions to a new Chairman and Group CEO, there were no significant changes to the organisation and our supply chain during the reporting cycle.

This report captures the highlights and achievements of FY2021 and should be read together with Singtel Sustainabilityand Sustainability Report 2021webpages, which contain our corporate sustainability information and additional annexes like the GRI Index and EY assurance statement. Optus also produces a separate Sustainability Report.

GRI and SASB

This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option and we have updated our waste reporting in line with its new Waste Standard, GRI 306 (2020). It complies with SGX Listing Rule 711 (A) and (B). It also contains our disclosures recommended by SASB based on the Telecommunications Services (Industry Standard, Version 2018-10).

External Assurance

We have engaged Ernst & Young LLP to independently assure a selection of our key ESG disclosures. The assurance statement can be read here.

Feedback

We are fully committed to listening to our stakeholders and we welcome feedback on this report and any aspect of our sustainability performance. Please address all feedback to Vice President, Group Sustainability, at

sustainability@singtel.com.