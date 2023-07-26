SINGAPORE, 26 July 2023 - M1, Singtel and StarHub will retire all 3G services, including voice, messaging and data, which are no longer widely used in Singapore, with effect from 31 July 2024.

With the retirement of 3G networks, mobile operators will be able to repurpose some of the freed-up spectrum to improve 5G services, which offer faster speeds, higher data throughput, as well as enhanced security and reliability.

Over the last few years, mobile operators have been conducting outreach programmes to encourage 3G customers to migrate to newer 4G and 5G mobile networks. These newer networks are already Singapore's preferred mobile networks and serve as crucial enablers for consumer and enterprise users. Only a small percentage of customers continue to use 3G services, comprising users on older mobile devices or SIM cards that cannot connect to newer 4G and 5G networks.

In the coming months, proactive measures will be taken to communicate the transition to 3G users and extend assistance to those who need help migrating.

For customers who are on 3G-only or early release 4G handsets [1] , a wide range of 4G and 5G handsets are available at different price points to enable customers to migrate to newer networks conveniently.

For customers who are still using 3G-only SIM cards, they can visit their operator's website to find out where to upgrade their SIM cards.

For more information, please visit:

M1: www.m1.com.sg/bye-bye-3g

Singtel: www.singtel.com/goodbye3g

StarHub: www.starhub.com/bye3g

[1] Some early release 4G handsets rely on 3G networks to make voice calls. For a list of handsets that can be used for voice calls, messaging, and access data after 3G networks have ceased, please refer to the respective mobile operators' websites.

