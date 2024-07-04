Singapore, 4 July 2024 - Singtel and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide better connectivity to NTUC's 1.3 million members, especially youths and professionals, managers and executives (PMEs). The five-year partnership will include Singtel investing over $5 million to provide free or subsidised connectivity to NTUC members who are retrenched and from lower-income families, as well as digital literacy training to help members be better prepared against scams.

NTUC Secretary-General Mr Ng Chee Meng said, "Since 1961, NTUC has made it our mission to look after the needs of workers in Singapore. In a world where digital connectivity has become a need, we are excited to partner with Singtel to ensure our members and their families have access to digital services that enable them to thrive. NTUC cares and will continue to fulfil the needs of our members in the areas of work, live, and play, so that no one is left behind in Singapore's progress."



"This is a meaningful collaboration for Singtel because like us, NTUC is known for helping communities in Singapore. As a homegrown technology company, we've been providing connectivity to all segments of society so they can tap on digital tools, access job and educational opportunities. Through this partnership, Singtel will be able to extend its support to NTUC members so they can be armed with the critical knowledge and skills to succeed amidst a rapidly evolving digital landscape." n

Ng Tian Chong,

CEO of Singtel Singapore

n

Mr Ng Tian Chong, CEO of Singtel Singapore, said, "This is a meaningful collaboration for Singtel because like us, NTUC is known for helping communities in Singapore. As a homegrown technology company, we've been providing connectivity to all segments of society so they can tap on digital tools, access job and educational opportunities. Through this partnership, Singtel will be able to extend its support to NTUC members so they can be armed with the critical knowledge and skills to succeed amidst a rapidly evolving digital landscape."



Enhanced connectivity support for all members



All NTUC members will enjoy exclusive offers and discounts across Singtel's suite of consumer products, including mobile, broadband and TV. These attractive propositions are designed to make Singtel's top-tier services more affordable and accessible for NTUC members. Highlights include substantial savings on phone plans and broadband services, along with complimentary Red membership for one year (total savings of up to $500). New NTUC and Singtel customers can soon easily sign up through a streamlined process that incorporates membership fees into their Singtel bills.

NTUC currently has programmes under its Care and Share umbrella, helping 10,000 lower-income members and their families annually. Over the next five years, Singtel will provide free connectivity for up to 6,000 such members. This is aimed at ensuring they remain digitally connected so that they can access educational resources and continue learning.

Due to economic disruptions and various other factors, some NTUC members may experience retrenchment. To support them during these difficult times, NTUC helps match retrenched workers with job vacancies through its Job Security Council. Singtel is lending its support by providing up to 50,000 retrenched members and young seniors with subsidised mobile, broadband and TV subscription plans, along with other value-added services so that they and their families can continue to maintain digital connectivity and have access to online training, skill development, essential government and social services, as well as other resources while they seek employment opportunities.



Championing digital literacy and scam awareness



In line with NTUC's focus to do more for its members, as well as Singtel's goal to boost cyber resilience and scam awareness among the general public and businesses, up to 500,000 members from the PME and migrant worker segments will undergo digital literacy and scam awareness training as part of the collaboration. This will better equip them with the necessary tools and knowledge to know how to deal with increasingly complex scams and protect their critical personal data.



Beyond these initiatives, the alliance will also offer more volunteer opportunities for both NTUC's members and Singtel's staff at events such as Singtel's annual Carnival for special needs students.



Those interested to become NTUC members or find out more about the perks can visit www.singtel.com/ntuc.



###



","topSpacing":"none","bottomSpacing":"none","leftSpacing":"none","rightSpacing":"none","headerDescSpacing":"none"}">