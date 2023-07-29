SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore
(Company Registration No. 199201624D)
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO
CLAUSE 704(16) OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL
ANNOUNCEMENT ON
RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 31ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")
Singapore Telecommunications Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce, in accordance with Clause 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, that at the AGM of the Company held today, all the Resolutions as set out in the Notice of the AGM dated 27 June 2023 were put to the AGM and duly passed on a poll vote.
- Breakdown of valid votes cast
Resolution number and
Total number of
For
details
shares
Number of
As a
represented by
shares
percentage
votes for and
of total
against the
number of
relevant
votes for
resolution
and against
the
resolution
(%)
Ordinary Business
99.943
Resolution 1
12,286,809,120
12,279,848,094
Adoption of Directors'
Statement and audited
Financial Statements and
Auditors' Report
99.966
Resolution 2
12,320,581,136
12,316,398,114
Declaration of a final
dividend
97.201
Resolution 3
12,271,521,030
11,928,050,913
Re-election of Mr Lee
Theng Kiat as Director
94.312
Resolution 4
12,319,219,315
11,618,543,669
Re-election of Ms Tan Tze
Gay as Director
99.951
Resolution 5
12,319,465,497
12,313,478,139
Re-election of Ms Yong
Ying-I as Director
99.847
Resolution 6
12,318,988,605
12,300,195,971
Directors' fees for the
financial year ending
31 March 2024
99.913
Resolution 7
12,313,590,895
12,302,852,956
Re-appointment of Auditors
and authorising the
Directors to fix their
remuneration
Against
Number of
As a
shares
percentage
of total
number of
votes for
and against
the
resolution
(%)
6,961,026
0.057
4,183,022
0.034
343,470,117
2.799
700,675,646
5.688
5,987,358
0.049
18,792,634
0.153
10,737,939
0.087
Resolution number and
Total number of
For
details
shares
Number of
As a
represented by
shares
percentage
votes for and
of total
against the
number of
relevant
votes for
resolution
and against
the
resolution
(%)
Special Business
92.126
Resolution 8
12,319,438,174
11,349,371,187
Share issue mandate
98.535
Resolution 9
12,310,603,115
12,130,281,419
Grant of awards and
allotment/issue of shares
pursuant to the Singtel
Performance Share Plan
2012
99.864
Resolution 10
12,319,312,141
12,302,575,440
Share purchase mandate
99.897
Resolution 11
3,805,224,509
3,801,308,668
Purchase of electricity
under the conditional power
purchase agreement with
Sembcorp Power Pte Ltd
Against
Number of
As a
shares
percentage
of total
number of
votes for
and against
the
resolution
(%)
970,066,987
7.874
180,321,696
1.465
16,736,701
0.136
3,915,841
0.103
- Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s):
- Mr Lee Theng Kiat abstained from voting on Resolution 3 in respect of his own re-election as Director of the Company.
- Ms Tan Tze Gay abstained from voting on Resolution 4 in respect of her own re-election as Director of the Company.
- Mr Lee Theng Kiat abstained from voting on Resolution 11 in respect of the proposed purchase of electricity under the conditional power purchase agreement with Sembcorp Power Pte Ltd.
To demonstrate good corporate governance practices:
- All Directors of the Company, who are shareholders and entitled to Directors' fees, were requested to abstain from voting on Resolution 6 in respect of the payment of Directors' fees for the financial year ending 31 March 2024.
- All Directors and employees of the Company who are also shareholders and are eligible to participate in the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012 were requested to abstain from voting on Resolution 9 in respect of the share plan mandate for the Directors to grant awards and allot and issue shares pursuant to the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012.
- Name of firm and/or person appointed as scrutineer: RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
- With effect from the conclusion of Singtel's 31st AGM held today, Mr Bradley Horowitz, who has been a Director of the Company since 2018, has stepped down as a Director of the Company. The Board and Management of Singtel thank Mr Horowitz for his invaluable contributions to the Singtel Group and wish him all the best for the future.
Dated: 28 July 2023
