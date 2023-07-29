SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

(Company Registration No. 199201624D)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

CLAUSE 704(16) OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 31ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce, in accordance with Clause 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, that at the AGM of the Company held today, all the Resolutions as set out in the Notice of the AGM dated 27 June 2023 were put to the AGM and duly passed on a poll vote.

  1. Breakdown of valid votes cast

Resolution number and

Total number of

For

details

shares

Number of

As a

represented by

shares

percentage

votes for and

of total

against the

number of

relevant

votes for

resolution

and against

the

resolution

(%)

Ordinary Business

99.943

Resolution 1

12,286,809,120

12,279,848,094

Adoption of Directors'

Statement and audited

Financial Statements and

Auditors' Report

99.966

Resolution 2

12,320,581,136

12,316,398,114

Declaration of a final

dividend

97.201

Resolution 3

12,271,521,030

11,928,050,913

Re-election of Mr Lee

Theng Kiat as Director

94.312

Resolution 4

12,319,219,315

11,618,543,669

Re-election of Ms Tan Tze

Gay as Director

99.951

Resolution 5

12,319,465,497

12,313,478,139

Re-election of Ms Yong

Ying-I as Director

99.847

Resolution 6

12,318,988,605

12,300,195,971

Directors' fees for the

financial year ending

31 March 2024

99.913

Resolution 7

12,313,590,895

12,302,852,956

Re-appointment of Auditors

and authorising the

Directors to fix their

remuneration

Against

Number of

As a

shares

percentage

of total

number of

votes for

and against

the

resolution

(%)

6,961,026

0.057

4,183,022

0.034

343,470,117

2.799

700,675,646

5.688

5,987,358

0.049

18,792,634

0.153

10,737,939

0.087

Resolution number and

Total number of

For

details

shares

Number of

As a

represented by

shares

percentage

votes for and

of total

against the

number of

relevant

votes for

resolution

and against

the

resolution

(%)

Special Business

92.126

Resolution 8

12,319,438,174

11,349,371,187

Share issue mandate

98.535

Resolution 9

12,310,603,115

12,130,281,419

Grant of awards and

allotment/issue of shares

pursuant to the Singtel

Performance Share Plan

2012

99.864

Resolution 10

12,319,312,141

12,302,575,440

Share purchase mandate

99.897

Resolution 11

3,805,224,509

3,801,308,668

Purchase of electricity

under the conditional power

purchase agreement with

Sembcorp Power Pte Ltd

Against

Number of

As a

shares

percentage

of total

number of

votes for

and against

the

resolution

(%)

970,066,987

7.874

180,321,696

1.465

16,736,701

0.136

3,915,841

0.103

  1. Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s):
    1. Mr Lee Theng Kiat abstained from voting on Resolution 3 in respect of his own re-election as Director of the Company.
    2. Ms Tan Tze Gay abstained from voting on Resolution 4 in respect of her own re-election as Director of the Company.
    3. Mr Lee Theng Kiat abstained from voting on Resolution 11 in respect of the proposed purchase of electricity under the conditional power purchase agreement with Sembcorp Power Pte Ltd.

To demonstrate good corporate governance practices:

    1. All Directors of the Company, who are shareholders and entitled to Directors' fees, were requested to abstain from voting on Resolution 6 in respect of the payment of Directors' fees for the financial year ending 31 March 2024.
    2. All Directors and employees of the Company who are also shareholders and are eligible to participate in the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012 were requested to abstain from voting on Resolution 9 in respect of the share plan mandate for the Directors to grant awards and allot and issue shares pursuant to the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012.
  2. Name of firm and/or person appointed as scrutineer: RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
  3. With effect from the conclusion of Singtel's 31st AGM held today, Mr Bradley Horowitz, who has been a Director of the Company since 2018, has stepped down as a Director of the Company. The Board and Management of Singtel thank Mr Horowitz for his invaluable contributions to the Singtel Group and wish him all the best for the future.

Dated: 28 July 2023

