All Directors and employees of the Company who are also shareholders and are eligible to participate in the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012 were requested to abstain from voting on Resolution 9 in respect of the share plan mandate for the Directors to grant awards and allot and issue shares pursuant to the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012.

All Directors of the Company, who are shareholders and entitled to Directors' fees, were requested to abstain from voting on Resolution 6 in respect of the payment of Directors' fees for the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

With effect from the conclusion of Singtel's 31st AGM held today, Mr Bradley Horowitz, who has been a Director of the Company since 2018, has stepped down as a Director of the Company. The Board and Management of Singtel thank Mr Horowitz for his invaluable contributions to the Singtel Group and wish him all the best for the future.