Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel and Ericsson achieve Southeast Asia first with fastest download speeds of 5.4Gbps on 5G standalone New Radio-Dual Connectivity

12/21/2021 | 11:53pm EST
Singapore, 22 December 2021 - Singtel and Ericsson have made a technology breakthrough in 5G standalone (SA) New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC), becoming the first in Southeast Asia to reach download speeds of 5.4Gbps by aggregating Singtel's spectrum holdings across mid-band spectrum 3.5GHz and 28GHz mmWave. This milestone was achieved in a demo with Ericsson's 5G radio access network products and solutions and dual-mode 5G Core network solutions, as well as a test device from Qualcomm Technologies powered by its Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.

5G SA NR-DC technology, which combines mid-band and mmWave frequencies, further enhances Singtel's 5G SA speed and capacity to enable high-performance and latency-sensitive applications, and stimulate innovative new use cases across business, industry and consumer ecosystems. Applications can range from cloud gaming, immersive media, AR, VR, XR to autonomous vehicles or robotic control. This new development will push the boundaries of 5G technology, combining different frequency bands across the networks, to fully utilise Singtel's 5G assets for an enhanced user experience.

Mr Mark Chong, Singtel's Group Chief Technology Officer, said, "This 5G breakthrough demonstrates our commitment to continually innovate and maximise the potential of what this developing technology can deliver. The increased speeds will help pave the way for many new applications as we look to drive transformative benefits for consumers and businesses."

"This 5G breakthrough demonstrates our commitment to continually innovate and maximise the potential of what this developing technology can deliver. The increased speeds will help pave the way for many new applications as we look to drive transformative benefits for consumers and businesses."

Mark Chong
Group Chief Technology Officer
Singtel

As one of the first 5G SA networks deployed globally, the future implementation of 5G SA dual connectivity in Singapore will help accelerate the adoption of 5G for both consumers and enterprises, create new business opportunities, strengthen the local 5G ecosystem, as well as drive the future-readiness of Singtel's network. This achievement closely follows the latest win at the Asia Communications Award, where Singtel and Ericsson were jointly recognised for 5G deployment in Singapore.

Mr Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and Philippines, said, "At Ericsson, we have already deployed over 100 live 5G networks worldwide, building a strategy around multi-layer networks from low, mid-band to high-band 5G. In Singapore, we are constantly driving technology innovations together with Singtel. As 5G frontrunners, we strive to expand the potential of limitless connectivity, and further enhance digital transformation to benefit industries, consumers and societies."

This new 5G technology breakthrough builds on the strong collaboration between Ericsson and Singtel over the past 30 years as technology front runners in Singapore. Past milestones include achieving Singapore's fastest 5G speeds of 3.2Gbps at Singtel's unmanned pop-up retail store UNBOXED as well as Singtel's GENIE, the world's first portable 5G-in-a-box platform powered by Ericsson to enable enterprises to experience 5G's capabilities and trial use cases in their own premises.

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 04:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
