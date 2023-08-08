Singapore, 8 August 2023 - Singtel has commenced the construction DC Tuas, Singapore's highest power density, hyper-connected green data centre, following a groundbreaking ceremony today with Guest-of-Honour Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) Chief Executive Mr Lew Chuen Hong.

Mr Lew said "Congratulations to Singtel on the groundbreaking of DC Tuas. It is encouraging to see companies such as Singtel invest in our digital infrastructure. IMDA will continue to work with the industry to architect a sustainable digital ecosystem that is internationally connected, to serve the long-term demands of Singapore's digital future."

When operational in 2025, DC Tuas will offer 58MW of IT load capacity to support the strong demand for high-quality, sustainable digital infrastructure while optimising land, power and water use. The 120,000sqft, eight-storey facility is Singapore's only data centre to be integrated with a cable landing station, providing its customers unparalleled international and domestic connectivity and enhanced network performance including lower latency and improved reliability.

DC Tuas is Singtel's largest data centre in Singapore to date and will support the Group's decarbonisation goals with its low power utilisation effectiveness (PUE). DC Tuas will incorporate next-generation cooling capabilities that are able to support customers' rack density of up to 80kW per rack with more efficient liquid cooling, thus lowering its PUE to below 1.3.

Mr Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel's Digital InfraCo said, "DC Tuas is based on Singtel's fourthgeneration design with the highest power density, and hyper-connected with a number of international submarine cables connected directly to it. This will be an important addition that will strengthen Singapore's digital infrastructure and position the country as a key business and connectivity hub. It is also a key milestone for our new standalone digital infrastructure business to capture the significant demand for cloud services and the rapid rise of AI adoption in the region. With DC Tuas, we have leveraged our expertise and experience in designing, building and operating data centres to offer a differentiated value proposition to customers - a carrier-neutral advanced facility with access to exceptional connectivity and security. Singapore is integral to our regional data centre strategy and we look forward to continue supporting the country's ambition to be a sustainable, global digital hub."

Singtel currently provides 60MW of DC capacity in Singapore. The total capacity will grow to 118MW when DC Tuas is operational in 2025. Ahead of its construction, DC Tuas has already received interest from customers including hyperscalers, multinational and regional corporates, and Singapore enterprises.

In addition to its data centres in Singapore, Singtel has partnered Telkom and Medco Power in Indonesia, and GULF and AIS in Thailand, to build data centres in Batam and Bangkok respectively.

