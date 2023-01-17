Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel is first telco in Singapore to launch Zoom's latest communication solutions for enterprise digital transformation

Partners to also trial high resolution streaming capabilities on Zoom for the first time

Singapore, 18 January 2023 - Singtel today announced the release of the latest enterprise communication solutions from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to enhance customer service delivery, operational efficiency and support overall digital transformation. Several new solutions will be added to Singtel's suite of 5G and unified communications (UC) offerings[1]. These services will be progressively made available to enterprises, starting from next month with Singtel's Zoom Phone Connector where phone calls can be enabled from fixed lines to Zoom Meetings. Other solutions that will enable a more immersive meeting experience amidst rising demand for hybrid working and team collaboration include Zoom One, which encompasses team chat, phone, whiteboard, meetings, rooms, workspace reservation, and more. Available in the future, Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Virtual Agent will engage customers via intelligent digital interactions, and Zoom IQ for Sales will enhance sales productivity. More details on the Zoom solutions can be found in Annex A.

UC platforms such as Zoom can also be integrated into Singtel's Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS), a cloud-based infrastructure that enables capabilities such as voice, video and messaging to interoperate with business. This differentiating platform allows customers to onboard new services like the Do Not Call functions, Contact Centres-as-a-service and Mobile voice recordings more seamlessly and with greater agility. The switch from on-premises communications with physical desk phones to cloud-based UC also helps enterprises cut down their carbon footprint through the direct reduction of hardware and paper, as well as the shift to telecommuting. Adoption of Singtel's suite of UC solutions has grown more than 25% year-on-year since they were launched in 2021.

Mr Lim Seng Kong, Managing Director, Singtel Enterprise Business, said, "Singtel is well-plugged into our business customers' challenges and understands their need for trusted, resilient and cost-effective technology solutions and services to help them evolve as an organisation more effectively and give them a competitive edge in the industry. UC facilitates better organisational management and collaboration which helps enterprises improve productivity and customer service while saving money on communication costs. With the addition of Zoom's suite of new innovations to our comprehensive UC portfolio, Singtel Paragon's multi-access edge compute (MEC) capabilities and marketplace of advanced 5G solutions and applications, as well as Singtel's CPaaS, enterprises will be able to develop more innovative applications and provide timelier and value-added services to their customers, more seamlessly and cost effectively. We look forward to our continued partnership with Zoom to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation and achieve their business growth ambitions."

"Organisations in Singapore are looking for a flexible, secure and reliable communications platform to consolidate their workflows, drive greater efficiency and deliver more seamless customer experiences. Zoom's relentless commitment to innovation with a communications platform that works seamlessly makes us the right choice for Singtel," said Mr Ricky Kapur, Head of Asia Pacific (APAC), Zoom. "We are excited to partner with Singtel to empower organisations in today's challenging business climate and unlock new industry innovations across healthcare, education, banking and more. Innovation done right is key to resilience and growth, and we look forward to providing enterprise customers the communications technology and expertise they need in their digital transformation journey."

Singtel is one of the network providers for Zoom's cloud-based communication services in Asia Pacific.As part of the ongoing partnership, Singtel and Zoom will also be exploring high resolution streaming solutions via Singtel Paragon, the industry's first all-in-one 5G and MEC business orchestration platform, to bring the cloud-based conferencing service closer to enterprises and consumers on the network edge. See Annex B for more details on Paragon.

For more information visit: Singtel's UC suite of services for Enterprises.

[1] United communications (UC) is the combination of voice, video and text communication as well as numerous types of services and products - from apps to hardware devices on one unified platform.

Annex A - Zoom Solutions

Zoom's solutions can be applied across verticals such as healthcare for teleconsultations and televisits or support the future of hybrid work and learning.

Make and receive business calls with ease with Zoom Phone Connector

Singtel's Zoom Phone Connector will enable enterprise users to make and receive business calls from their fixed business numbers to and from Zoom Phone and non-Zoom Phone users, enabled by Singtel's Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS). This removes the need for businesses to maintain fixed lines in a hybrid work environment, and ensures employees can efficiently and effectively work and collaborate wherever they are.

Multiple ways to connect and collaborate, all from one unified platform: Zoom One

Zoom One is an all-in-one collaboration offering that brings together options for team chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, rooms, workspace reservation and more into a single, secure and scalable package. These products are purpose-built to work together to enable smarter collaboration and keep projects moving forward, including:



Zoom Team Chat connects teams and streamlines communications with instant messaging.

Zoom Phone is a feature-rich cloud phone system for businesses of all sizes.

Zoom Meetings brings teams together with face-to-face video interactions, screen sharing, chat, captioning, and more.

Zoom Whiteboard provides a virtual and persistent collaboration platform space for teams to brainstorm, plan, and learn.

Zoom Rooms are modern workspaces for hybrid teams, bringing HD video collaboration into any space - in the office, in the classroom, or at home.

Workspace Reservation is an innovative solution that enables hybrid teams to reserve flexible workspaces ahead of time or when they arrive at the office.

Elevate the customer service experience with Zoom Contact Center

Zoom Contact Center is a contact centre-as-a-service that helps businesses deliver prompt, accurate, and highly personalised responses to their customers over a variety of channels, including voice, chat, SMS, and video - every time, the first time. The solution includes intelligent routing and virtual agents powered by AI to reduce call load, improve agent productivity, and guide customers to faster resolution 24/7.

Deliver fast, personalised customer experiences with Zoom Virtual Agent

Zoom Virtual Agent is an intelligent conversational AI and chatbot solution that uses natural language processing and machine learning to understand and quickly resolve issues for customers. Zoom Virtual Agent works around-the-clock on multiple support channels to deliver fast, personalised customer experiences, reduce call volumes to human agents, and drive significant operational efficiencies for businesses. Zoom Virtual Agent, available in early 2023, can be fully integrated with Zoom Contact Center and will also be offered as a standalone chatbot solution.

Gather actionable insights to improve performance with Zoom IQ for Sales

Zoom IQ for Sales is a conversation intelligence software for Zoom Meetings, which allows sales teams to gain meaningful and actionable insights from their customer interactions to improve seller performance and enhance customer experiences. With the ability to analyse customer interactions to surface key insights, actions, and content from sales meetings, organisations can streamline the new sales rep onboarding process, create a modern sales methodology, and further develop their sales teams.

Enjoy enhanced Zoom features

Zoom has also augmented its existing UC solutions such as Zoom Meetings, which now comes with features such as Avatars that mirror your head movements and facial expressions that users can select from a list of options, real-time translated captions, and Waiting Room Videos for paid subscribers to play for participants in virtual waiting rooms before they are admitted into the main meeting rooms.

Annex B - About Singtel Paragon

The industry's first all-in-one platform for 5G network, edge computing and services orchestration, Singtel Paragon is designed to help enterprises reduce the complexity and time needed in adopting 5G, edge computing and low latency applications and services while lowering the barriers to entry for enterprises. Enterprises will be able to create network slices on-demand, deploy mission-critical 5G applications on Singtel multi-access edge compute (MEC) with real-time assured service levels and minimal cost overheads.

Enterprises can also tap on Paragon's 5G marketplace where enterprises can leverage 5G MEC plug-and-play solutions - from Singtel and its ecosystem partners - that are instantaneously deployable to develop use cases.

