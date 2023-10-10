Singtel CUBΣ will enable seamless orchestration and simpler management of network services for greater efficiency

Singapore, 10 October 2023 -Singtel today announced the launch of Singtel CUBΣ, a unified suite of network solutions and services that will modernise the digital network infrastructure of enterprises so they can work smarter, more efficiently and cost effectively. Adopting a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) approach, Singtel CUBΣ makes it easier for enterprises to subscribe and manage desired services and multiple vendors as well as gain insights on network utilisation, workload performance and sustainability metrics via a single sign-on digital portal. Enterprises can also use features like proactive user experience monitoring, incident automation, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven predictive analytics to respond to incidents faster.

Mr Lim Seng Kong, Managing Director, Enterprise, Singtel Singapore, said, "Digital infrastructure flexibility and agility is imperative for enterprises. As more enterprises embark on their digital transformation journey, there is a greater need for a well architected and unified solution that makes it easier for them to manage and orchestrate their edge-to-cloud connectivity services. With Singtel CUBΣ, our customers can seamlessly access an ecosystem of best-in-class solutions and providers, review and scale up their network services rapidly and dynamically, in a matter of minutes, through a single touchpoint. This NaaS approach to enterprise networking will set the right foundation for future innovation opportunities as enterprises seek to build a more robust and effective digital infrastructure."

According to IDC's report on Network as a Service, 80% of decision-makers worldwide recognise that digital infrastructure is essential or mission-critical to achieving business goals by providing the necessary support systems for digital businesses to operate efficiently and effectively[1]. The report also states that the successful use of technologies and partners will save enterprises up to 15% in operational costs as they look to fill skills gaps and plan for deployment of technologies as businesses adapt to the new digital economy.

Mr Nikhil Batra, Research Director, Telecommunication, IDC Asia/Pacific said, "Based on research and in-depth conversions with enterprises across diverse industries, we see consumption-based Network-as-a-service (NaaS) and platform-based Software-Defined Network services (SDN) vital for digital transformation. Singtel, positioned in the Leaders category in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Asia/Pacific Communications Service Provider Secure Virtual Network Services, demonstrates their adaptability and commitment to meeting evolving enterprise needs by introducing CUBΣ."

Enabling seamless orchestration and management of services

Singtel CUBΣ gives enterprises greater control to coordinate and scale services such as cloud-based network solution, Liquid XTM, Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) and managed network services, including multi-vendor ecosystems, from a single portal. The NaaS model offers on-demand usage-based pricing which reduces upfront capex costs - leading to greater efficiency and cost-savings as enterprises pay only for what they need.

Through the easy-to-navigate and intuitive user interface of the portal, enterprises will have visibility of services and insights on all subscribed services, as well as access to self-service tools and centralised management capabilities, making it easier to deploy virtualised networks. Enterprises can also use AI, automation and predictive analytics to create repeatable workflows to ease the management of multiple domains, enabling faster fault detection, isolation, and service restoration, should incidents arise.

Gearing up for an efficient digital infrastructure - a Singtel Customer's perspective

Surbana Jurong's focus on delivering advanced solutions for the creation of sustainable and liveable spaces requires the adoption of new technologies like those offered within Singtel CUBΣ.

Mr Gareth Packwood, Director, Infrastructure and Office Systems, Group IT, Surbana Jurong said, "Digital technology is fundamental to every project Surbana Jurong undertakes to drive better outcomes for our clients. Through the deployment of Singtel's Global Internet and Managed SD-WAN services, we're able to strengthen our digital infrastructure, and realise our smart city goals and ambitions. We believe that Singtel CUBΣ can drive digital transformation among enterprises to help them achieve greater growth in a digital economy."

To find out more, visit Singtel CUBΣ.

