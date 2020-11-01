Log in
Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel names Eric Harmon CEO of Trustwave

11/01/2020 | 10:20pm EST

Singapore, 2 November 2020 - Singtel today announced the appointment of Mr Eric Harmon as the Chief Executive Officer of its global cyber security arm Trustwave. Mr Harmon most recently served as advisor to SecureTrust, a division of Trustwave, and will report to Mr Stuart Harvey, Chairman of Trustwave's Board and Executive Committee. His appointment comes as Mr Art Wong steps down as Trustwave CEO after leading the company since 2018.

Mr Harmon was previously Executive Vice President of Operations at DXC where he was responsible for its US$25 billion offering portfolio, including offer strategy, development, sales, delivery and overall financial performance. In addition, he oversaw the Chief Technology Office, Global Solutioning, and Performance Management functions. He held a similar position at HP Enterprise Services and prior to joining HP in 2013, was a Senior Partner at McKinsey, holding several leadership positions in its Technology and Enterprise Sales practices.

Mr Stuart Harvey said, 'Eric's extensive experience in the enterprise solutions space and successful transformation and turnaround of Trustwave's SecureTrust business in the past year, makes him a natural fit for the CEO role. He is a proven leader with business and technical savvy, and his familiarity with Trustwave will allow him to take on the new responsibilities seamlessly. We are confident that he is well-placed to lead the team to accelerate Trustwave's growth strategy to become a global leader in cyber security.'

'Art has provided strong leadership over the past three years and has been instrumental in growing Trustwave's capabilities. We are grateful for his contributions,' Mr Harvey added.

Trustwave has been recognised by leading research analysts as a leader in cyber security and managed security services focused on threat detection and response. It employs 2,000 cyber security professionals in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas across its Fusion Centre and nine Advanced Security Operations Centres. To enhance capabilities, Trustwave has forged strategic alliances with leading cyber security providers such as FireEye, Akamai, Palo Alto and Check Point.

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 03:19:07 UTC

