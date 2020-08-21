Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel's Dash launches rewards programme featuring everyday rewards from popular merchants

Customers to enjoy double Dash Rewards points for launch period until end 2020

Singapore, 21 August 2020 - Singtel's Dash customers now have more reasons to spend on the Dash app and earn rewards. The all-new Dash Rewards programme enables Dash users to earn points on all payments and overseas remittance to redeem rewards including Singtel mobile services, grocery, dining, retail and lifestyle vouchers.

Dash Rewards is designed to add more value by allowing points to be earned with every dollar spent[1]in-store at Dash's 60,000 merchants islandwide, online with Dash Visa Virtual Account at millions of global merchants, as well as with each remittance[2]overseas, offering customers a wide catalogue of rewards for instant redemption.

Mr Gilbert Chuah, Head of Mobile Financial Services, International Group said, 'Following the recent launch of Dash financial services, we're excited to introduce Dash Rewards to further engage and delight our growing base of customers. Dash Rewards is our way of thanking our customers for their loyalty, and offering an even more integrated experience that gives them more bang for their buck through useful, everyday rewards. As we continue to enhance Dash as an all-in-one mobile wallet, we will be rolling out even more reward options in the months ahead, giving customers more to enjoy.'

The Dash Rewards catalogue features over 50 vouchers from some of the most popular and frequently patronised merchants by Dash customers. On top of Singtel mobile services such as hi! SIM Card and 1GB data vouchers, customers can look forward to rewards that support their daily lifestyles, with vouchers from supermarkets and convenience stores such as Giant, Cold Storage and 7-Eleven; transport providers like Grab and Gojek; food delivery services GrabFood and FoodPanda; retailers like Sephora, Zalora, Adidas; as well as lifestyle and entertainment partners such as Steam, Razer and more.

The Dash Rewards programme features three tiers - Silver, Gold and Platinum - with each higher tier enabling users to accumulate points at an accelerated earn rate.

As part of the launch, Dash is also offering double the Dash reward points from now until end December when users pay[3] with Dash, giving new and existing users a helping hand to hit higher membership tiers quicker.

To learn more about the Dash Rewards programme, please visithttps://dash.com.sg/rewards.

Annex A - How to earn Dash Rewards points

Annex B - Dash Rewards Catalogue

[1] Excluding transactions for Singtel bill payment, donations to charity organisations, top up to Dash accounts, payments to another Dash account, payments to Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd., payments to Great Eastern General Insurance Limited, cashout and adjustments made for refunded transactions.

[2] Each remittance earns 100 points, regardless of value.

[3] Double Dash Rewards does not apply to remittance.