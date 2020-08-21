Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited    Z77   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z77)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel's Dash launches rewards programme featuring everyday rewards from popular merchants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 01:15am EDT

Customers to enjoy double Dash Rewards points for launch period until end 2020

Singapore, 21 August 2020 - Singtel's Dash customers now have more reasons to spend on the Dash app and earn rewards. The all-new Dash Rewards programme enables Dash users to earn points on all payments and overseas remittance to redeem rewards including Singtel mobile services, grocery, dining, retail and lifestyle vouchers.

Dash Rewards is designed to add more value by allowing points to be earned with every dollar spent[1]in-store at Dash's 60,000 merchants islandwide, online with Dash Visa Virtual Account at millions of global merchants, as well as with each remittance[2]overseas, offering customers a wide catalogue of rewards for instant redemption.

Mr Gilbert Chuah, Head of Mobile Financial Services, International Group said, 'Following the recent launch of Dash financial services, we're excited to introduce Dash Rewards to further engage and delight our growing base of customers. Dash Rewards is our way of thanking our customers for their loyalty, and offering an even more integrated experience that gives them more bang for their buck through useful, everyday rewards. As we continue to enhance Dash as an all-in-one mobile wallet, we will be rolling out even more reward options in the months ahead, giving customers more to enjoy.'

The Dash Rewards catalogue features over 50 vouchers from some of the most popular and frequently patronised merchants by Dash customers. On top of Singtel mobile services such as hi! SIM Card and 1GB data vouchers, customers can look forward to rewards that support their daily lifestyles, with vouchers from supermarkets and convenience stores such as Giant, Cold Storage and 7-Eleven; transport providers like Grab and Gojek; food delivery services GrabFood and FoodPanda; retailers like Sephora, Zalora, Adidas; as well as lifestyle and entertainment partners such as Steam, Razer and more.

The Dash Rewards programme features three tiers - Silver, Gold and Platinum - with each higher tier enabling users to accumulate points at an accelerated earn rate.

As part of the launch, Dash is also offering double the Dash reward points from now until end December when users pay[3] with Dash, giving new and existing users a helping hand to hit higher membership tiers quicker.

To learn more about the Dash Rewards programme, please visithttps://dash.com.sg/rewards.

###

Annex A - How to earn Dash Rewards points

Annex B - Dash Rewards Catalogue

[1] Excluding transactions for Singtel bill payment, donations to charity organisations, top up to Dash accounts, payments to another Dash account, payments to Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd., payments to Great Eastern General Insurance Limited, cashout and adjustments made for refunded transactions.

[2] Each remittance earns 100 points, regardless of value.

[3] Double Dash Rewards does not apply to remittance.

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 05:14:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
01:15aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's Dash launches rewards programme featuri..
PU
08/20SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : AIS - Tower Dispute Settlement and Tower Service ..
PU
08/17SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Business Update for the First Quarter Ended 30 Ju..
PU
08/16SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's Q1 business performance update
PU
08/16SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel 1Q Operating Revenue Down 14%
DJ
08/06SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Announcement on the Minutes of the 28th Annual Ge..
PU
08/04SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/03SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
08/01SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Presentation - 28th Annual General Meeting
PU
07/29SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Responses to substantial and relevant questions -..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 509 M 11 350 M 11 350 M
Net income 2021 2 268 M 1 660 M 1 660 M
Net Debt 2021 12 773 M 9 348 M 9 348 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 5,01%
Capitalization 37 865 M 27 675 M 27 712 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 23 080
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,32 SGD
Last Close Price 2,32 SGD
Spread / Highest target 245%
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theng Kiat Lee Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-30.12%27 675
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.83%244 352
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-5.57%91 676
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.64%85 614
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.11%51 401
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC3.55%40 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group