  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Telecommunications Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Z74   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z74)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-07-25 am EDT
2.610 SGD   -2.25%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel to divest Amobee for US$239 million
PU
07/19DBS Adjusts Singtel's Price Target to SG$3.24 From SG$3.20, Keeps at Buy
MT
07/12Temasek expects to slow investments as global economic outlook worsens
RE
Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel to divest Amobee for US$239 million

07/25/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
Sale in line with reset to sharpen business focus and recycle assets for better returns

n

Singapore, 26 July 2022 - Singtel today announced that it will divest its US digital media and advertising subsidiary Amobee to London- and NASDAQ-traded advertising technology firm Tremor International for an enterprise valuation of US$239 million. The net proceeds after deducting transaction costs and adjustments such as debt and working capital is estimated to be US$197 million at closing. The divestment is in line with Singtel's strategic reset[1] to sharpen its business focus and recycle assets and capital into growth areas with higher returns. On 27 May 2022, Singtel announced that Amobee, a non-core business, was classified as a subsidiary held for sale in March this year.

n

Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "This divestment reflects our resolve in executing to our strategic reset. We are actively reshaping our portfolio to ensure optimal allocation of resources towards new growth drivers, as well as improve shareholder value."

n
n

"This divestment reflects our resolve in executing to our strategic reset. We are actively reshaping our portfolio to ensure optimal allocation of resources towards new growth drivers, as well as improve shareholder value."

n
n
n
n

Yuen Kuan Moon,
Singtel Group CEO

n
n
n

Completion of the Amobee divestment is expected by September 2022 and is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, including the receipt of relevant regulatory approvals.

n

Following the Amobee divestment, Singtel will cease to hold any equity interest in the Amobee business.

n

###

n

[1] https://www.singtel.com/about-us/media-centre/news-releases/singtel-sets-new-strategic-direction-to-capture-growth-and-unlock-value

","topSpacing":"none","bottomSpacing":"none","leftSpacing":"none","rightSpacing":"none","headerDescSpacing":"none"}">

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 20:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
