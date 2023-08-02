Singapore, 2 August 2023 - Singtel has been named Singapore's most well-governed and transparent company in the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (SGTI) 2023 released today by CPA Australia, NUS Business School's Centre for Governance and Sustainability, and the Singapore Institute of Directors.

Singtel topped a total of 474 SGX-listed companies on the annual index with a score of 120 points for its improved corporate governance and sustainability disclosures, moving up from third position last year.

Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel Group CEO, said, "Singtel is honoured to be named Singapore's most well-governed and transparent company. A strong ESG culture and practices are fundamental to our long-term growth and value creation for our shareholders in a rapidly changing business environment. Since our strategic reset in 2021, we have strengthened our ESG commitments and taken steps to integrate sustainability more widely and deeply across our organisation as we reposition for growth. This recognition inspires us to keep on raising the bar and do even better for our stakeholders."

The SGTI is the leading index for assessing corporate governance practices of Singapore-listed companies. Companies were assessed on board responsibilities, rights of shareholders, engagement of stakeholders, accountability and audit, and disclosure and transparency.

