Singapore Telecommunications : Vesting of Share Award under the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration Number: 199201624D

ANNOUNCEMENT

VESTING OF SHARE AWARD UNDER

THE SINGTEL PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2012

Further to its announcement on 30 July 2020 on the grant of a share award to Mr Simon Israel under the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012 ("Plan"), Singapore Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel") wishes to announce that 39,497 ordinary shares in Singtel have been delivered to Mr Israel pursuant to the vesting of the share award.

Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 25 August 2020