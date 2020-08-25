Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z77)
Singapore Telecommunications : Vesting of Share Award under the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012

08/25/2020 | 06:14am EDT

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME::VESTING OF SHARE AWARD UNDER THE SINGTEL PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2012

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Securities

SINGTEL - SG1T75931496 - Z74

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme

Date &Time of Broadcast

25-Aug-2020 17:21:42

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Vesting of share award under the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012

Announcement Reference

SG200825OTHRM78H

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lim Li Ching (Ms)

Designation

Assistant Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see attachment

Attachments

812-sgx.pdf

Total size =52K MB

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration Number: 199201624D

ANNOUNCEMENT

VESTING OF SHARE AWARD UNDER

THE SINGTEL PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2012

Further to its announcement on 30 July 2020 on the grant of a share award to Mr Simon Israel under the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012 ("Plan"), Singapore Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel") wishes to announce that 39,497 ordinary shares in Singtel have been delivered to Mr Israel pursuant to the vesting of the share award.

Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 25 August 2020

Disclaimer

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 10:13:45 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 15 509 M 11 325 M 11 325 M
Net income 2021 2 203 M 1 609 M 1 609 M
Net Debt 2021 12 773 M 9 327 M 9 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 5,06%
Capitalization 37 539 M 27 399 M 27 412 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 23 080
Free-Float 95,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theng Kiat Lee Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-31.02%27 399
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.93%246 504
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-6.60%90 322
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.08%84 869
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.01%51 569
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC3.55%40 109
