SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z74)
Singapore Telecommunications : fastest 5G network meets the new iPhone 12

10/22/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

iPhone 12 line-up clocks speeds of more than 1.2Gbps on Singtel's ultra-fast 5G network

Singtel 5G NOW offers 5G access, 10GB of local mobile data, as well as Apple services such as iCloud and Apple Arcade

Compared to last year, 30% more Singtel customers chose higher capacity iPhones

Singapore, 23 October 2020 - Singtel today welcomed a new era for the iPhone, launching the much-anticipated iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on its ultra-fast 5G network. Singtel's 5G network utilises 3.5GHz frequency, in addition to existing 2100MHz to offer blazing fast mobile speeds of more than 1.2Gbps on the iPhone 12 line-up.

The launch was unveiled at Singtel's exclusive Apple showcase at 5G NOW@UNBOXED, a first-of-its kind brand takeover of its unmanned 5G pop-up store which demonstrates the powerful 5G experience that customers can have with their new iPhones together with innovative Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and gaming applications.

Ms Gan Siok Hoon, Managing Director of Sales & Mobile Marketing, Consumer Singapore at Singtel said, 'We have seen very healthy demand for the new iPhone line-up with one model selling out in just 16 minutes. So far, about 70% of customers preferred to purchase their new iPhone online to avoid crowds amid the pandemic. Compared to last year, 30% more of them have opted for higher capacity phones with more memory storage for apps, photos and video content. With customers prioritising device and connectivity reliability during a time of heightened dependence on virtual interactions, a majority of them have also chosen to subscribe to our 5G services to unlock faster speeds and the next-generation features on the new iPhones.'

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro start at S$3281 and S$6482 respectively, on Singtel's XO78 plan with 5G NOW. In order to unlock and optimise the next-generation features on their new 5G iPhone and enjoy ultra-fast mobile speeds, customers are encouraged to sign up for Singtel's 5G NOW at S$10/month. 5G NOW comes with 5G access, 10GB of local mobile data and S$161 worth of Apple services, comprising 12-month subscriptions of Apple TV+ and iCloud 50GB storage, as well as a 9-month subscription to Apple Arcade which offers over 100 ad-free games. Singtel is celebrating the arrival of the new iPhone on its ultra-fast 5G network with exclusive deals and discounts of up to S$480 and a multitude of complimentary subscription to popular video streaming apps such as CAST, Viu Premium and Apple Music to complement customers' iPhone 12 experience.

To enable customers to join in the excitement that surrounds the new iPhone from the comfort of home, Singtel has set up an iPhone x Singtel 5G Virtual Experience where customers can explore the new features of the new iPhone and Singtel's valued-added services to enhance their iPhone 12 experience. They can also test their reflexes in a rhythm-based mini game, 'Fastest to First' and stand a chance to win Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular), AirPods Pro, and an exclusive VIP in-store experience.

For more pricing details on the iPhone 12 and Singtel's 5G experience, customers can visit www.singtel.com/iphone.

###

12 Phone prices are inclusive of $50 discount from 5G NOW and $100 discount from new sign-ups or upgrade to XO78 and XO108 plan from a lower tier plan.

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2021 15 307 M 11 277 M 11 277 M
Net income 2021 2 110 M 1 555 M 1 555 M
Net Debt 2021 12 962 M 9 550 M 9 550 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 5,48%
Capitalization 34 438 M 25 390 M 25 373 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 23 080
Free-Float 95,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theng Kiat Lee Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-35.84%25 548
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.63%234 835
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.24.79%124 032
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-19.82%79 887
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-7.86%75 878
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.13%55 031
