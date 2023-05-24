Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Telecommunications Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Z74   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z74)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  09:44:07 2023-05-24 pm EDT
2.520 SGD   -1.18%
05:45pSingtel Fiscal Net Rose 14.2%, Supported by Mobile Business
DJ
05/08Singapore Telecommunications : Mediacorp channels now available to Singtel and StarHub TV+ customers on their respective streaming services
PU
05/03Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel and Etiqa launch free retrenchment coverage with Singtel Bill Protect
PU
Singtel Fiscal Net Rose 14.2%, Supported by Mobile Business

05/24/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat


Singapore Telecommunications' net profit rose 14.2% for the fiscal year ended March, mainly supported by growth in its mobile business and increased adoption of 5G services.

The telecom operator's net profit was 2.23 billion Singapore dollars ($1.65 billion), the company said Thursday.

However, the group's revenue fell 4.7% to S$14.62 billion mainly because of a weaker Australian dollar and the absence of contribution from Amobee, which was sold last year.

Resumption of international travel saw a recovery in roaming services that also helped lift the group's net profit, it said.

For the next fiscal year, Singtel expects dividends from regional associates to be around S$1.3 billion, and the group's core capex to be about S$2.1 billion.

The telecom operator also plans to pay ordinary dividends between 60% and 80% of underlying net profit.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-23 1945ET

