    Z74   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z74)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 08/11
2.31 SGD   -0.86%
05:42pSingtel Swings to Profit in First Quarter
DJ
08/09Top 3 Australian internet service providers sued for false speed claims
RE
08/06Gulf Energy Increased Stake in InTouch to Over 42%
MT
Singtel Swings to Profit in First Quarter

08/11/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. swung to a profit in the first quarter mainly due to increased contributions from its Australia business and an improved business environment thanks to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Net profit for the quarter ended June came in at 445 million Singapore dollars (US$328.05 million) compared with a S$20 million loss in same period last year, Singtel said Thursday.

Revenue rose 7.5% on year to S$3.80 billion, with Australia operations contributing to S$1.72 billion in operating revenue.

"The easing of Covid-19 restrictions has improved the overall operating and business environment and we are seeing the return of growth across the board in the first quarter," said the company's chief executive, Yuen Kuan Moon.

Turnaround in its Indian associate company Bharti Airtel Ltd. and growth in home broadband services due to movement restrictions in India, Thailand and the Philippines also supported the overall performance of Singtel.

"While the resurgence of Covid-19 in many parts of Asia adds to an already challenging environment, we remain focused on investing in 5G and our digital capabilities which underpin our efforts to drive recovery and growth," Mr. Moon said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1942ET

Financials
Sales 2022 15 984 M 11 786 M 11 786 M
Net income 2022 2 299 M 1 695 M 1 695 M
Net Debt 2022 12 306 M 9 074 M 9 074 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 4,58%
Capitalization 38 149 M 28 122 M 28 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 22 914
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,31 SGD
Average target price 2,89 SGD
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuan Moon Yuen Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tao Yih Lang Group Chief Financial Officer
Theng Kiat Lee Chairman
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Siew Wing Woo Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-40.31%28 308
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.18%229 694
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.86%140 900
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED14.14%131 302
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.24%99 441
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.28%93 445