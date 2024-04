April 3 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator, on Wednesday reiterated that there was no "impending deal" to divest Australian telco Optus.

Singtel, majority-owned by sovereign investor Temasek, in March denied an AFR report that it was offloading Optus to Canada's Brookfield for up to $12 billion. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)