Singtel first to launch all-in-one rewards membership programme: Red

Singapore, 14 March 2022 - Singtel today launched Red, the first and only all-in-one rewards membership programme by a telecommunications provider in Singapore. The membership offers the most sought-after consumer perks including device vouchers and onsite priority support, free data, and discounts off Singtel products and exclusive benefits from lifestyle partners that were previously only available to selected customers. With an annual membership fee of $88, Red is designed to pack in premium experiences and superior value for all Singtel customers.

"We've always endeavoured to deliver the best possible value and experiences for our customers. Red is like no other rewards programme in the market today - offering high value returns and bespoke services that take our customer engagement to the next level. We understand the changing needs of our customers and see this as a means of building more meaningful bonds and delighting them at every opportunity," said Ms Anna Yip, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Singapore.

Catering to consumer preferences

Based on a recent Singtel consumer-insight study, seven in 10 customers say device vouchers are one of the most appealing reward from a telco. Accordingly, the marquee perk of the Singtel Red programme is $120 worth of vouchers available for immediate use. Red members also enjoy an additional 10GB data on any 5G plans on a monthly basis, four-hour onsite priority service for broadband customers, 50% off Singtel CAST pack and over 100 exclusive perks from leading merchants in Singapore, encompassing daily categories like petrol to lifestyle ones such as health, wellness and hospitality.

To kick off the launch, Singtel Red is offering an exclusive team-up with Samsung where Singtel customers can instantly save an extra $80 on their new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series 5G by becoming a Singtel Red member at a very special price of $28.

All Singtel Red members will also stand a chance to win attractive prizes including staycations under Far East Hospitality Group, which includes the Oasia Hotel Downtown, Oasia Resort Sentosa, The Barracks Hotel Sentosa and spa treatment at Oasia Spa Sentosa till 30 April 2022.

Singtel Red is available to all existing and new Singtel customers including Circle and Prestige customers, with the latter enjoying the Red membership at 50% off ($44).

Please visit www.singtel.com/red to find out more about Singtel Red, the full list of benefits and participating merchants.

