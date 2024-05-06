Singapore Telecommunications Ltd is a Singapore-based communications technology company. The principal activities of the Company consist of the operation and provision of telecommunications systems and services, and investment holding. Its segments include Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, and NCS. The Optus segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, managed services, Infocomm Technology (ICT), cloud computing and cybersecurity in Australia. The Singapore Consumer segment offers mobile, fixed broadband, voice, pay television, content and digital services, as well as equipment sales in Singapore. The Group Enterprise segment provides ICT, mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, managed services, cloud computing and cyber security. The NCS segment offers ICT (including cybersecurity) and IT services, as well as professional consulting in Singapore, Australia and in the region.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services