Singtel's First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 41%

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. reported a 41% rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by improvements in its operational performance and some exceptional gains.

The telecom operator's net profit for the quarter ended June 30 was 628 million Singapore dollars (US$451 million), up from S$445 million a year earlier.

Operating revenue declined 5.6% to S$3.58 billion, partly due to a weaker Australian dollar.

"Looking ahead, we expect the operating environment to remain challenging amid rising inflation and interest rates, and as continuing geopolitical tensions further impact global supply chains," said Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel's group chief executive.

