Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Telecommunications Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Z74   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z74)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  01:01 2022-08-24 am EDT
2.630 SGD   +0.38%
12:46aSingtel's First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 41%
DJ
12:26aSingtel Q1 profit jumps 41% on partly owned Airtel's turnaround
RE
08/23ICandy Interactive to Raise Stake in Mobile Games Publisher to 67.3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singtel's First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 41%

08/24/2022 | 12:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Justina Lee


Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. reported a 41% rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by improvements in its operational performance and some exceptional gains.

The telecom operator's net profit for the quarter ended June 30 was 628 million Singapore dollars (US$451 million), up from S$445 million a year earlier.

Operating revenue declined 5.6% to S$3.58 billion, partly due to a weaker Australian dollar.

"Looking ahead, we expect the operating environment to remain challenging amid rising inflation and interest rates, and as continuing geopolitical tensions further impact global supply chains," said Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel's group chief executive.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 0045ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.01% 0.89682 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.32% 94.31 Delayed Quote.13.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.04% 1.11546 Delayed Quote.4.96%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.10% 0.66681 Delayed Quote.0.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.10% 0.6913 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.07% 1.71033 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.03% 1.44032 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.58% 5580.24 Real-time Quote.-10.60%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 0.38% 2.63 Delayed Quote.14.22%
All news about SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
12:46aSingtel's First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 41%
DJ
12:26aSingtel Q1 profit jumps 41% on partly owned Airtel's turnaround
RE
08/23ICandy Interactive to Raise Stake in Mobile Games Publisher to 67.3%
MT
08/22Singapore Telecommunications Grants Share Awards to Chairman Under Performance Share Pl..
MT
08/03Singapore Stocks Close Higher; OCBC Shares Rise 1% on Rosy H1 Earnings
MT
08/03Singtel's Indonesia JV Selling 6,000 Telecom Towers to Mitratel
MT
08/03SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/29SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Resolutions passed at the 30th AGM
PU
07/29Singapore Telecommunications Limited Announces Cessation of Venkataraman Vishnampet Gan..
CI
07/29Singapore Telecommunications Limited Approves Final Dividend for Financial Year Ended M..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 792 M 11 350 M 11 350 M
Net income 2023 2 432 M 1 748 M 1 748 M
Net Debt 2023 9 440 M 6 785 M 6 785 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 4,35%
Capitalization 43 418 M 31 204 M 31 204 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
EV / Sales 2024 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 22 543
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2,63 SGD
Average target price 3,22 SGD
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuan Moon Yuen Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tao Yih Lang Group Chief Financial Officer
Theng Kiat Lee Chairman
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Siew Wing Woo Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED14.22%31 204
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-16.34%185 501
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.03%144 022
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.32%97 522
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.15%93 956
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-33.73%70 098