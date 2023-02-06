Singer Industries Ceylon : Quarter financial statement as of 31st December 2022

Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31st December As at 2022 31st December 2021 31st March 2022 Note Rs'000 Rs'000 Rs'000 A S S E T S Non-Current Assets Property, Plant & Equipment 1,278,730 1,107,210 1,284,621 Investment Property 383,000 322,945 383,000 Investment in Equity Accounted Investee 82,246 76,691 81,564 Total Non-Current Assets 1,743,976 1,506,846 1,749,185 Current Assets Inventories 450,000 330,744 304,564 Trade and Other Receivables 3,886 1,767 4,128 Amounts Due from Related Parties 76,226 40,633 131,599 Income Tax Receivable 17,204 12,137 12,135 Investment in Fixed Deposits - 187,266 148,878 Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,275 3,648 4,182 Total Current Assets 551,591 576,195 605,486 Total Assets 2,295,567 2,083,041 2,354,671 E Q U I T Y A N D L I A B I L I T I E S Equity Stated Capital 3 100,004 100,004 100,004 Capital Reserves 797,346 807,088 949,755 Revenue Reserves 615,667 532,783 623,270 Total Equity 1,513,017 1,439,875 1,673,029 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred Tax Liabilities 392,725 181,966 224,705 Employee Benefits 64,633 54,493 67,394 Total Non-Current Liabilities 457,358 236,459 292,099 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 60,521 75,416 136,006 Amounts Due to Related Parties 32,243 36,657 34,459 Provisions 11,849 11,387 9,559 Income Tax Payable 23,704 11,166 13,309 Dividend Payable 2,174 2,174 2,172 Loans Due to Related Parties 158,000 110,000 110,000 Loans and Borrowings 36,701 159,907 84,038 Total Current Liabilities 325,192 406,707 389,543 Total Liabilities 782,549 643,166 681,642 Total Equity and Liabilities 2,295,567 2,083,041 2,354,671 Net Assets per Share 75.65 71.99 83.65

I certify that the Financial Statements of the Company comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No 7 of 2007.

(Sgd.)

S. Satheeswararaja

Chief Financial Officer

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are provisional and subject to Audit.

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,