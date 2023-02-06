Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Singer Industries (Ceylon) PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SINI.N0000   LK0157N00004

SINGER INDUSTRIES (CEYLON) PLC

(SINI.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-30
32.60 LKR   -1.21%
08:40aSinger Industries Ceylon : Quarter financial statement as of 31st December 2022
PU
2022Singer Industries PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Singer Industries Ceylon : Quarter financial statement as of 30th June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singer Industries Ceylon : Quarter financial statement as of 31st December 2022

02/06/2023 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGER INDUSTRIES (CEYLON) PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022

Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31st December

As at

2022

31st December 2021

31st March 2022

Note

Rs'000

Rs'000

Rs'000

A S S E T S

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant &

Equipment

1,278,730

1,107,210

1,284,621

Investment Property

383,000

322,945

383,000

Investment in Equity Accounted Investee

82,246

76,691

81,564

Total Non-Current

Assets

1,743,976

1,506,846

1,749,185

Current Assets

Inventories

450,000

330,744

304,564

Trade and Other Receivables

3,886

1,767

4,128

Amounts Due from Related Parties

76,226

40,633

131,599

Income Tax Receivable

17,204

12,137

12,135

Investment in Fixed Deposits

-

187,266

148,878

Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,275

3,648

4,182

Total Current Assets

551,591

576,195

605,486

Total Assets

2,295,567

2,083,041

2,354,671

E Q U I T Y A N D L I A B I L I T I E S

Equity

Stated Capital

3

100,004

100,004

100,004

Capital Reserves

797,346

807,088

949,755

Revenue Reserves

615,667

532,783

623,270

Total Equity

1,513,017

1,439,875

1,673,029

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred Tax Liabilities

392,725

181,966

224,705

Employee Benefits

64,633

54,493

67,394

Total Non-Current

Liabilities

457,358

236,459

292,099

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

60,521

75,416

136,006

Amounts Due to Related Parties

32,243

36,657

34,459

Provisions

11,849

11,387

9,559

Income Tax Payable

23,704

11,166

13,309

Dividend Payable

2,174

2,174

2,172

Loans Due to Related Parties

158,000

110,000

110,000

Loans and Borrowings

36,701

159,907

84,038

Total Current Liabilities

325,192

406,707

389,543

Total Liabilities

782,549

643,166

681,642

Total Equity and

Liabilities

2,295,567

2,083,041

2,354,671

Net Assets per Share

75.65

71.99

83.65

I certify that the Financial Statements of the Company comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No 7 of 2007.

(Sgd.)

S. Satheeswararaja

Chief Financial Officer

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are provisional and subject to Audit.

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

M.H.Wijewardene

K.D.Kospelwatta

Director

Director

06th February 2023

Colombo

SINGER INDUSTRIES (CEYLON) PLC 2

Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For Quarter Ended

For Quarter Ended

Variance

Variance

Note

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Rs'000

%

Rs'000

Rs'000

Revenue

2.2.1

108,933

251,904

(142,971)

-57%

Cost of

Sales

(97,155)

(246,714)

149,560

61%

Gross Profit

11,778

5,190

6,589

127%

Other Income

5,769

5,302

467

9%

(4,957)

Administrative Expenses

(4,493)

(464)

-10%

Distribution Cost

(167)

(246)

79

32%

Finance Income

5,095

3,334

1,761

53%

Finance Cost

(7,777)

(5,718)

(2,059)

-36%

Net Finance Income

(2,682)

(2,384)

(298)

-13%

Share of

Profit of Equity Accounted Investee (Net of Income

476

132

344

261%

Tax)

Profit Before Taxation

10,217

3,501

6,716

192%

Income Tax Expense

(21,302)

(1,260)

(20,042)

-1591%

Profit/ (loss) for the Quarter

(11,085)

2,241

(13,326)

-595%

Other Comprehensive Income

Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment

-

-

-

-

Actuarial loss on retirement benefit obligation

-

-

-

-

Tax on other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax on Income Tax Rate Change

(152,409)

-

(152,409)

-100%

Other Comprehensive Income - (Net of Tax)

(152,409)

-

(152,409)

-100%

Total Comprehensive Income Quarter

(163,494)

2,241

(165,735)

-7396%

Basic Earnings per Share

(0.55)

0.11

Accounting Policies of Interim Accounts are the same as in 2021/22 Annual Financial Statements.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

For Quarter Ended

For Quarter Ended

Share Prices

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Highest

Rs. 37.00

Rs. 50.20

Lowest

Rs. 26.70

Rs. 45.00

Last Traded Price

Rs. 35.90

Rs. 46.00

SINGER INDUSTRIES (CEYLON) PLC 3

Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For Period

For Period

Ended

Ended

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Variance

Variance

Rs'000

Rs'000

Rs'000

%

Revenue

563,614

622,694

(59,080)

-9%

Cost of Sales

(520,222)

(627,767)

107,545

17%

Gross Profit/ (loss)

43,392

(5,073)

48,465

955%

Other Income

18,580

15,991

2,589

16%

Administrative Expenses

(18,565)

(13,406)

(5,159)

-38%

Distribution Cost

(802)

(916)

114

12%

Finance Income

23,692

9,781

13,911

142%

Finance Cost

(41,278)

(12,125)

(29,152)

-240%

Net Finance Income

(17,586)

(2,344)

(15,241)

-650%

Share of Profit of Equity Accounted

681

1,033

(352)

-34%

Investee (Net of Income Tax)

Profit/ (Loss) Before Taxation

25,700

(4,715)

30,415

645%

Income Tax Expense

(26,006)

(868)

(25,138)

-2896%

Profit / (Loss) for the Period

(306)

(5,583)

5,277

95%

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that will not be reclassified to Profit and loss

Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment

-

-

-

-

Actuarial (loss)/profit on retirement benefit obligation

-

-

-

-

Tax on other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Deferred tax on Income Tax Rate Change

(152,409)

-

(152,409)

-100%

Other Comprehensive Income - (Net of Tax)

(152,409)

-

(152,409)

-100%

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

(152,715)

(5,583)

(147,132)

-2635%

Basic Earnings/(Loss) per Share

(0.02)

(0.28)

Accounting Policies of Interim Accounts are the same as in 2021/22 Annual Financial Statements.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

Share Prices

For Period

For Period

Ended

Ended

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Highest

Rs. 41.50

Rs. 60.00

Lowest

Rs. 26.70

Rs. 44.80

Last Traded Price

Rs. 35.90

Rs. 46.00

SINGER INDUSTRIES (CEYLON) PLC 4

Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to Owners of the Company

Capital Reserves

Revenue Reserves

Stated

Revaluation

General

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

Rs'000

Rs'000

Rs'000

Rs'000

Rs'000

Balance as at 01st April 2021

100,004

807,088

61,484

476,882

1,445,458

Total Comprehensive income for the period

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(5,583)

(5,583)

Other Comprehensive Income

Surplus on Revaluation for the year Actuarial loss on retirement benefit obligation Related tax

Deferred Tax Asset on Policy Change Deferred tax on revaluation of land

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transactions with the owners of the Company, recognised directly in the equity

Realisation of Revaluation Surplus

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,583)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,583)

-

Balance as at 31st December 2021

100,004

807,088

61,484

471,299

1,439,875

Total Comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

Other Comprehensive Income

Surplus on Revaluation Re-measurement of defined benefit liability Related tax

Deferred Tax Asset on Policy Change

Deferred Tax on Revaluation of Land & Building Other Comprehensive Income for the period

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transactions with the owners of the Company, recognised directly in the equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

179,644

-

-

-

(32,336)

147,308

147,308

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

98,290

-

(15,176)

2,732

-

-

(12,444)

85,846

98,290

179,644

(15,176)

2,732

-

(32,336)

134,864

233,154

Bonus issue

-

-

-

-

-

No Final Dividend - 2021 & 22

-

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with the owners of the Company

-

-

-

-

Realisation of revaluation surplus

-

(4,641)

-

4,641

-

Balance as at 31st March 2022

100,004

949,755

61,484

561,785

1,673,028

Balance as at 01st April 2022

100,004

949,755

61,484

561,785

1,673,028

Total comprehensive income for the period

Surcharge tax Adjustment

-

-

-

(7,296)

(7,296)

Profit for the period

-

-

-

(306)

(306)

Other Comprehensive Income

Surplus on Revaluation for the year

-

-

-

-

-

Actuarial loss on retirement benefit obligation

-

-

-

-

-

Related tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax Asset on Policy Change

(152,409)

-

-

(152,409)

Deferred tax on revaluation of land

-

-

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

-

(152,409)

-

-

(152,409)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

(152,409)

-

(7,602)

(160,011)

Transactions with the owners of the Company,

recognised directly in the equity

Realisation of Revaluation Surplus

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 31st December 2022

100,004

797,346

61,484

554,183

1,513,017

SINGER INDUSTRIES (CEYLON) PLC 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Singer Industries Ceylon plc published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 13:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SINGER INDUSTRIES (CEYLON) PLC
08:40aSinger Industries Ceylon : Quarter financial statement as of 31st December 2022
PU
2022Singer Industries PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
2022Singer Industries Ceylon : Quarter financial statement as of 30th June 2022
PU
2022Singer Industries PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2022Singer Industries Ceylon : Annual Report as of 31/03/2022
PU
2022Singer Industries PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
2022Singer Industries PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022Singer Industries PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2022Singer Industries Ceylon : Quarter financial report as at 31st December 2021
PU
2021Singer Industries plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 944 M 2,59 M 2,59 M
Net income 2022 92,7 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net Debt 2022 39,6 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 698 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 6,98%
Chart SINGER INDUSTRIES (CEYLON) PLC
Duration : Period :
Singer Industries (Ceylon) PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Hiranya Wijewardene Group CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
G. V. Madushanka Chief Financial Officer
Abeyakumar Mohan Pandithage Executive Chairman
Mohamed Hisham Jamaldeen Independent Non-Executive Director
Noel Laxman Sanath Joseph Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGER INDUSTRIES (CEYLON) PLC-9.19%2
NORDSON CORPORATION4.60%14 212
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.20.37%11 047
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.3.37%10 782
VALMET OYJ27.62%6 418
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA6.16%5 108