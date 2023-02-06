Singer Industries Ceylon : Quarter financial statement as of 31st December 2022
SINGER INDUSTRIES (CEYLON) PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022
Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31st December
As at
2022
31st December 2021
31st March 2022
Note
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
A S S E T S
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant &
Equipment
1,278,730
1,107,210
1,284,621
Investment Property
383,000
322,945
383,000
Investment in Equity Accounted Investee
82,246
76,691
81,564
Total Non-Current
Assets
1,743,976
1,506,846
1,749,185
Current Assets
Inventories
450,000
330,744
304,564
Trade and Other Receivables
3,886
1,767
4,128
Amounts Due from Related Parties
76,226
40,633
131,599
Income Tax Receivable
17,204
12,137
12,135
Investment in Fixed Deposits
-
187,266
148,878
Cash and Cash Equivalents
4,275
3,648
4,182
Total Current Assets
551,591
576,195
605,486
Total Assets
2,295,567
2,083,041
2,354,671
E Q U I T Y A N D L I A B I L I T I E S
Equity
Stated Capital
3
100,004
100,004
100,004
Capital Reserves
797,346
807,088
949,755
Revenue Reserves
615,667
532,783
623,270
Total Equity
1,513,017
1,439,875
1,673,029
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liabilities
392,725
181,966
224,705
Employee Benefits
64,633
54,493
67,394
Total Non-Current
Liabilities
457,358
236,459
292,099
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
60,521
75,416
136,006
Amounts Due to Related Parties
32,243
36,657
34,459
Provisions
11,849
11,387
9,559
Income Tax Payable
23,704
11,166
13,309
Dividend Payable
2,174
2,174
2,172
Loans Due to Related Parties
158,000
110,000
110,000
Loans and Borrowings
36,701
159,907
84,038
Total Current Liabilities
325,192
406,707
389,543
Total Liabilities
782,549
643,166
681,642
Total Equity and
Liabilities
2,295,567
2,083,041
2,354,671
Net Assets per Share
75.65
71.99
83.65
I certify that the Financial Statements of the Company comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No 7 of 2007.
(Sgd.)
S. Satheeswararaja
Chief Financial Officer
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are provisional and subject to Audit.
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
M.H.Wijewardene
K.D.Kospelwatta
Director
Director
06th February 2023
Colombo
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For Quarter Ended
For Quarter Ended
Variance
Variance
Note
31/12/2022
31/12/2021
Rs'000
%
Rs'000
Rs'000
Revenue
2.2.1
108,933
251,904
(142,971)
-57%
Cost of
Sales
(97,155)
(246,714)
149,560
61%
Gross Profit
11,778
5,190
6,589
127%
Other Income
5,769
5,302
467
9%
(4,957)
Administrative Expenses
(4,493)
(464)
-10%
Distribution Cost
(167)
(246)
79
32%
Finance Income
5,095
3,334
1,761
53%
Finance Cost
(7,777)
(5,718)
(2,059)
-36%
Net Finance Income
(2,682)
(2,384)
(298)
-13%
Share of
Profit of Equity Accounted Investee (Net of Income
476
132
344
261%
Tax)
Profit Before Taxation
10,217
3,501
6,716
192%
Income Tax Expense
(21,302)
(1,260)
(20,042)
-1591%
Profit/ (loss) for the Quarter
(11,085)
2,241
(13,326)
-595%
Other Comprehensive Income
Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment
-
-
-
-
Actuarial loss on retirement benefit obligation
-
-
-
-
Tax on other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax on Income Tax Rate Change
(152,409)
-
(152,409)
-100%
Other Comprehensive Income - (Net of Tax)
(152,409)
-
(152,409)
-100%
Total Comprehensive Income Quarter
(163,494)
2,241
(165,735)
-7396%
Basic Earnings per Share
(0.55)
0.11
Accounting Policies of Interim Accounts are the same as in 2021/22 Annual Financial Statements.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
For Quarter Ended
For Quarter Ended
Share Prices
31/12/2022
31/12/2021
Highest
Rs. 37.00
Rs. 50.20
Lowest
Rs. 26.70
Rs. 45.00
Last Traded Price
Rs. 35.90
Rs. 46.00
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For Period
For Period
Ended
Ended
31/12/2022
31/12/2021
Variance
Variance
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
%
Revenue
563,614
622,694
(59,080)
-9%
Cost of Sales
(520,222)
(627,767)
107,545
17%
Gross Profit/ (loss)
43,392
(5,073)
48,465
955%
Other Income
18,580
15,991
2,589
16%
Administrative Expenses
(18,565)
(13,406)
(5,159)
-38%
Distribution Cost
(802)
(916)
114
12%
Finance Income
23,692
9,781
13,911
142%
Finance Cost
(41,278)
(12,125)
(29,152)
-240%
Net Finance Income
(17,586)
(2,344)
(15,241)
-650%
Share of Profit of Equity Accounted
681
1,033
(352)
-34%
Investee (Net of Income Tax)
Profit/ (Loss) Before Taxation
25,700
(4,715)
30,415
645%
Income Tax Expense
(26,006)
(868)
(25,138)
-2896%
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
(306)
(5,583)
5,277
95%
Other Comprehensive Income
Items that will not be reclassified to Profit and loss
Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment
-
-
-
-
Actuarial (loss)/profit on retirement benefit obligation
-
-
-
-
Tax on other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Deferred tax on Income Tax Rate Change
(152,409)
-
(152,409)
-100%
Other Comprehensive Income - (Net of Tax)
(152,409)
-
(152,409)
-100%
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
(152,715)
(5,583)
(147,132)
-2635%
Basic Earnings/(Loss) per Share
(0.02)
(0.28)
Accounting Policies of Interim Accounts are the same as in 2021/22 Annual Financial Statements.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
Share Prices
For Period
For Period
Ended
Ended
31/12/2022
31/12/2021
Highest
Rs. 41.50
Rs. 60.00
Lowest
Rs. 26.70
Rs. 44.80
Last Traded Price
Rs. 35.90
Rs. 46.00
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Attributable to Owners of the Company
Capital Reserves
Revenue Reserves
Stated
Revaluation
General
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Earnings
Equity
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Balance as at 01st April 2021
100,004
807,088
61,484
476,882
1,445,458
Total Comprehensive income for the period
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(5,583)
(5,583)
Other Comprehensive Income
Surplus on Revaluation for the year Actuarial loss on retirement benefit obligation Related tax
Deferred Tax Asset on Policy Change Deferred tax on revaluation of land
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
Total comprehensive income for the period
Transactions with the owners of the Company, recognised directly in the equity
Realisation of Revaluation Surplus
Balance as at 31st December 2021
100,004
807,088
61,484
471,299
1,439,875
Total Comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
Other Comprehensive Income
Surplus on Revaluation Re-measurement of defined benefit liability Related tax
Deferred Tax Asset on Policy Change
Deferred Tax on Revaluation of Land & Building Other Comprehensive Income for the period
Total comprehensive income for the period
Transactions with the owners of the Company, recognised directly in the equity
179,644
-
-
-
(32,336)
147,308
147,308
98,290
-
(15,176)
2,732
-
-
(12,444)
85,846
98,290
179,644
(15,176)
2,732
-
(32,336)
134,864
233,154
Bonus issue
-
-
-
-
-
No Final Dividend - 2021 & 22
-
-
-
-
-
Total transactions with the owners of the Company
-
-
-
-
Realisation of revaluation surplus
-
(4,641)
-
4,641
-
Balance as at 31st March 2022
100,004
949,755
61,484
561,785
1,673,028
Balance as at 01st April 2022
100,004
949,755
61,484
561,785
1,673,028
Total comprehensive income for the period
Surcharge tax Adjustment
-
-
-
(7,296)
(7,296)
Profit for the period
-
-
-
(306)
(306)
Other Comprehensive Income
Surplus on Revaluation for the year
-
-
-
-
-
Actuarial loss on retirement benefit obligation
-
-
-
-
-
Related tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax Asset on Policy Change
(152,409)
-
-
(152,409)
Deferred tax on revaluation of land
-
-
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
-
(152,409)
-
-
(152,409)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
(152,409)
-
(7,602)
(160,011)
Transactions with the owners of the Company,
recognised directly in the equity
Realisation of Revaluation Surplus
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 31st December 2022
100,004
797,346
61,484
554,183
1,513,017
