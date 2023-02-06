Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SINS.N0000   LK0156N00006

SINGER (SRI LANKA) PLC

(SINS.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
9.000 LKR    0.00%
08:40aSinger Sri Lanka : Interim Financial Statements as at 31/12/2022
PU
2022Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Singer Sri Lanka : Interim Financial Statements as at 30/09/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singer Sri Lanka : Interim Financial Statements as at 31/12/2022

02/06/2023 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S I N G E R ( S R I L A N K A ) P L C

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER

Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months ended 31st December

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Group

Company

For the Nine Months ended 31st December

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

Revenue

41,766,208

55,397,359

(25)

36,695,458

49,660,979

(26)

Cost of Sales

(22,828,108)

(38,225,207)

40

(23,070,365)

(36,483,999)

37

Direct Interest Cost

(3,344,422)

(1,389,156)

(141)

-

-

-

Gross Profit

15,593,678

15,782,996

(1)

13,625,093

13,176,980

3

Other Income

183,795

152,354

21

190,456

178,530

7

Selling and Administrative Expenses

(9,280,626)

(9,864,088)

6

(7,650,490)

(8,359,257)

8

Impairment Loss on Trade and Other Receivables

(214,041)

(918,142)

77

(173,048)

(491,919)

65

Operating Profit

6,282,806

5,153,120

22

5,992,011

4,504,334

33

Finance Cost

(5,707,630)

(1,681,946)

(239)

(5,078,068)

(1,525,678)

(233)

Finance Income

790,037

960,089

(18)

252,569

633,024

(60)

Net Finance Cost

(4,917,593)

(721,857)

(581)

(4,825,499)

(892,654)

(441)

Value Added Tax on Financial Services

(265,998)

(254,972)

(4)

(64,000)

(67,000)

4

Profit Before Tax

1,099,215

4,176,291

(74)

1,102,512

3,544,680

(69)

Income Tax Expense

(246,123)

(1,021,845)

76

(66,013)

(774,957)

91

Profit for the Period

853,092

3,154,446

(73)

1,036,499

2,769,723

(63)

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be Reclassified to Profit or Loss

Income Tax Rate Change impact on Revaluation of Property, Plant

and Equipment

(301,437)

-

(64,972)

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period, Net of Tax

551,655

3,154,446

971,527

2,769,723

Profit Attributable to -

Owners of the Company

787,627

3,051,684

1,036,499

2,769,723

Non - Controlling Interests

65,465

102,762

-

-

853,092

3,154,446

1,036,499

2,769,723

Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to -

Owners of the Company

539,965

3,051,684

971,527

2,769,723

Non - Controlling Interests

11,690

102,762

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period Net of Tax

551,655

3,154,446

971,527

2,769,723

Basic / Diluted Earnings Per Share (Rs.)

0.70

2.71

0.92

2.46

Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Share Prices

For the Nine Months ended

For the Nine Months ended

31st December 2022

31st December 2021

Rs.

Rs.

Highest

14.60

21.50

Lowest

7.40

15.70

Last Traded Price

8.50

19.90

2 SINGER (SRI LANKA) PLC

Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months ended 31st December

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Group

Company

For the Three months ended 31st December

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

Revenue

14,530,728

23,799,878

(39)

13,030,517

21,559,307

(40)

Cost of Sales

(8,203,944)

(16,540,704)

50

(8,580,180)

(15,807,705)

46

Direct Interest Cost

(1,264,772)

(479,997)

(163)

-

-

-

Gross Profit

5,062,012

6,779,177

(25)

4,450,337

5,751,602

(23)

Other Income

52,623

56,326

(7)

13,788

19,794

(30)

Selling and Administrative Expenses

(3,126,805)

(4,064,284)

23

(2,567,890)

(3,477,339)

26

Impairment (Loss) / Reversal on Trade and Other Receivables

(308,906)

185,314

(267)

(300,954)

289,803

(204)

Operating Profit

1,678,924

2,956,533

(43)

1,595,281

2,583,860

(38)

Finance Cost

(1,828,625)

(549,888)

(233)

(1,634,293)

(544,343)

(200)

Finance Income

270,285

387,658

(30)

101,528

280,149

(64)

Net Finance Cost

(1,558,340)

(162,230)

(861)

(1,532,765)

(264,194)

(480)

Value Added Tax on Financial Services

(93,886)

(102,338)

8

(14,000)

(25,000)

44

Profit Before Tax

26,698

2,691,965

(99)

48,516

2,294,666

(98)

Income Tax Expense

73,418

(604,183)

112

144,194

(488,952)

129

Profit for the Period

100,116

2,087,782

(95)

192,710

1,805,714

(89)

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be Reclassified to Profit or Loss

Income Tax Rate Change impact on Revaluation of Property, Plant

and Equipment

(301,437)

-

(64,972)

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

(201,321)

2,087,782

127,738

1,805,714

Profit Attributable to -

Owners of the Company

92,241

2,029,161

192,710

1,805,714

Non- Controlling Interests

7,875

58,621

-

-

Profit for the Period

100,116

2,087,782

192,710

1,805,714

Toal Comprehensive Income Attributable to -

Owners of the Company

(155,421)

2,029,161

127,738

1,805,714

Non - Controlling Interests

(45,900)

58,621

-

-

Toal Comprehensive Income for the Period Net of Tax

(201,321)

2,087,782

127,738

1,805,714

Basic / Diluted Earnings Per Share (Rs.)

0.08

1.80

0.17

1.60

Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Share Prices

For the Three Months

ended

For the Three Months ended

31st December 2022

31st December 2021

Rs.

Rs.

Highest

9.90

21.20

Lowest

8.00

15.70

Last Traded Price

8.50

19.90

SINGER (SRI LANKA) PLC

3

Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months ended 31st December

Statement of Financial Position

Group

Company

As at

31st December

31st December

31st March

31st December

31st December

31st March

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

2022

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

7,670,505

6,653,631

7,521,444

3,855,607

3,443,744

3,807,243

Right -of- Use Assets

4,642,708

4,925,575

4,807,413

3,940,985

4,335,331

4,148,096

Intangible Assets

534,965

561,101

548,839

400,581

429,479

422,366

Investment in Subsidiaries

-

-

-

2,968,023

2,968,023

2,968,023

Other Non-Current Assets

-

59,641

59,315

-

-

-

Other Investments

22,900

24,990

22,900

22,858

24,948

22,858

Trade and Other Receivables

8,992,831

11,991,482

12,182,088

881,602

576,994

695,448

Deferred Tax Assets

1,599,549

1,076,606

1,269,800

1,355,484

984,976

1,125,639

23,463,458

25,293,026

26,411,799

13,425,140

12,763,495

13,189,673

Current Assets

22,727,390

24,171,512

23,022,192

19,788,796

21,258,501

20,524,781

Inventories

Loans due from Related Parties

-

-

-

333,000

185,000

110,000

Income Tax Receivables

159,215

12,892

45,145

117,707

-

-

Trade and Other Receivables

28,481,781

28,896,966

35,284,564

9,900,291

14,094,718

18,356,963

Amounts Due from Related Parties

21,112

11,719

24,157

854,026

755,164

198,611

Deposits with Banks

1,222,908

171,490

177,450

-

-

-

Short term Investments

1,761,016

1,504,194

1,412,979

-

103,020

-

Cash and Cash Equivalents

3,707,824

2,375,690

2,972,394

2,983,600

1,200,992

1,732,553

58,081,246

57,144,463

62,938,881

33,977,420

37,597,395

40,922,908

Total Assets

81,544,704

82,437,489

89,350,680

47,402,560

50,360,890

54,112,581

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

626,048

626,048

626,048

626,048

626,048

626,048

Stated Capital

Capital Reserves

1,376,504

1,215,807

1,635,092

1,215,864

1,158,302

1,291,762

Other Component of Equity

4,437

6,026

4,437

4,437

6,026

4,437

Statutory Reserve

223,763

198,939

223,763

-

-

-

Revenue Reserves

8,629,831

8,470,760

9,080,204

5,937,165

5,045,766

5,919,944

Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

10,860,583

10,517,580

11,569,544

7,783,514

6,836,142

7,842,191

Non-Controlling Interest

1,917,515

1,848,857

1,971,082

-

-

-

Total Equity

12,778,098

12,366,437

13,540,626

7,783,514

6,836,142

7,842,191

Non-Current Liabilities

7,474,363

11,180,923

12,112,183

4,250,000

5,150,000

6,500,000

Interest - Bearing Loans and Borrowings

Lease Liability

4,598,389

4,954,769

4,570,731

3,892,538

4,400,703

3,925,205

Employee Benefit Obligations

1,116,306

1,010,073

1,041,152

771,241

697,674

719,014

Security Deposits

1,458,431

1,393,702

1,462,347

1,411,654

1,326,384

1,406,991

Deferred Tax Liability

739,466

369,695

468,501

-

-

-

Other Financial Liabilities

5,339,869

2,199,468

2,317,848

-

-

-

Deferred Revenue

84,457

109,133

110,358

84,457

109,133

110,358

Other Non - Current Liabilities

182,962

175,428

187,707

182,962

175,428

187,706

20,994,243

21,393,191

22,270,827

10,592,852

11,859,322

12,849,274

Current Liabilities

8,750,919

19,141,670

19,314,620

6,877,549

14,904,468

13,765,298

Trade and Other Payables

Deferred Revenue

195,890

199,066

201,549

194,752

186,737

198,212

Dividends Payable

54,742

100,803

81,478

49,183

91,678

67,969

Amounts Due to Related Parties

574,322

1,110,499

1,074,261

1,708,051

5,470,648

4,137,893

Income Tax Payable

214,436

509,296

714,483

-

283,639

433,940

Other Financial Liabilities

11,841,961

10,115,569

9,828,666

-

-

-

Lease Liability

914,214

730,514

912,300

842,523

654,679

854,484

Interest - Bearing Loans and Borrowings

23,945,436

15,411,105

20,235,742

18,327,394

9,220,562

13,536,188

Bank Overdrafts

1,280,443

1,359,339

1,176,128

1,026,742

853,015

427,132

47,772,363

48,677,861

53,539,227

29,026,194

31,665,426

33,421,116

Total Liabilities

68,766,606

70,071,052

75,810,054

39,619,046

43,524,748

46,270,390

Total Equity and Liabilities

81,544,704

82,437,489

89,350,680

47,402,560

50,360,890

54,112,581

Net Assets per Share (Rs.)

9.64

9.33

10.27

6.91

6.07

6.96

I certify that the above Financial Statements of the Company comply with the requirments of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.

(Sgd.)

Shalinka Seresinhe

Finance Director

Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

A.M. Pandithage

Mahesh Wijewardene

Chairman

Director/Group Chief Executive Officer

Colombo,

06th February 2023

4 SINGER (SRI LANKA) PLC

Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months ended 31st December

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Nine Months ended 31st December

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Group

Capital

Other

Revenue Reserve

Reserve

Component

of Equity

Stated

Reserve

Revaluation

Fair Value

General

Retained

Total

Non

Total Equity

Capital

Fund

Reserves

Reserve

Reserves

Earnings

-Controlling

Interest

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Balance as at 31st March 2021

626,048

198,939

1,232,581

6,026

2,700,000

3,716,501

8,480,094

1,778,543

10,258,638

Realisation on Revaluation Surplus

-

-

(16,773)

-

-

16,773

-

-

-

Profit for the Period

-

-

-

-

-

3,051,684

3,051,684

102,762

3,154,446

Total Comprehensive Income for the

Period

-

-

-

-

-

3,051,684

3,051,684

102,762

3,154,446

Transactions with Owners of the Company,

Recognised Directly in Equity

Distributions to Owners of the Company

Final Dividend - 2020/21

-

-

-

-

-

(281,722)

(281,722)

(32,449)

(314,171)

Interim Dividend - 2021/2022

-

-

-

-

-

(732,476)

(732,476)

-

(732,476)

Total Distributions to Owners of the

Company

-

-

-

-

-

(1,014,198)

(1,014,198)

(32,449)

(1,046,647)

Balance as at 31st December 2021

626,048

198,939

1,215,808

6,026

2,700,000

5,770,760

10,517,580

1,848,857

12,366,437

Realisation on Revaluation Surplus

-

-

(10,232)

-

-

10,232

-

-

-

Transferred to/(from) during the period

-

24,824

-

-

-

(24,824)

-

-

-

Profit for the Period

-

-

-

-

-

906,464

906,464

48,881

955,345

Other Comprehensive Income for the

Period

Revaluation Gain on Property , Plant and

Equipment

-

-

546,538

-

-

-

546,538

93,572

640,110

Actuarial loss on Employee Benefit Obligations

-

-

-

-

-

(73,978)

(73,978)

(3,054)

(77,032)

Fair Value Change in equity instruments designated

at fair value through other comprehensive income

-

-

-

(2,090)

-

-

(2,090)

-

(2,090)

Related Taxes

Deferred Tax on Revaluation Gain

-

-

(117,022)

-

-

-

(117,022)

(17,776)

(134,798)

Deferred Tax on Actuarial loss on Employee

Benefit Obligations

-

-

-

-

-

16,926

16,926

602

17,528

Deferred Tax on Equity investments at FVOCI -

change in fair value

-

-

-

501

-

-

501

-

501

Total Other Comprehensive Income for the

Period, Net of Tax

-

-

429,516

(1,589)

-

(57,052)

370,875

73,344

444,219

Transactions with Owners of the Company,

Recognised Directly in Equity

Distributions to Owners of the Company

Interim Dividend - 2021/22

-

-

-

-

-

(225,377)

(225,377)

-

(225,377)

Total Distributions to Owners of the

Company

-

-

-

-

-

(225,377)

(225,377)

-

(225,377)

Balance as at 31st March 2022

626,048

223,763

1,635,092

4,437

2,700,000

6,380,204

11,569,544

1,971,082

13,540,626

Charge Relating to Surcharge Tax (Note 1.2)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,023,548)

(1,023,548)

(32,808)

(1,056,356)

Realisation of Revaluation Surplus

-

-

(10,925)

-

-

10,925

-

-

-

Profit for the Period

-

-

-

-

-

787,627

787,627

65,465

853,092

Income Tax Rate Change impact on Revaluation

of Property, Plant and Equipment

-

-

(247,662)

-

-

-

(247,662)

(53,776)

(301,437)

Transactions with Owners of the Company,

Recognised Directly in Equity

Distributions to Owners of the Company

Final Dividend - 2021/2022

-

-

-

-

-

(225,377)

(225,377)

(32,449)

(257,826)

Balance as at 31st December 2022

626,048

223,763

1,376,504

4,437

2,700,000

5,929,831

10,860,583

1,917,515

12,778,098

SINGER (SRI LANKA) PLC

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Singer (Sri Lanka) plc published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 13:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SINGER (SRI LANKA) PLC
08:40aSinger Sri Lanka : Interim Financial Statements as at 31/12/2022
PU
2022Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2022Singer Sri Lanka : Interim Financial Statements as at 30/09/2022
PU
2022Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC Appoints Donna Brindhini Perera as Non-Executive Director
CI
2022Singer Sri Lanka : Interim Financial Statements as at 30/06/2022
PU
2022Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2022Singer Sri Lanka : Annual Report 2021/2022
PU
2022Fitch Downgrades Singer Finance, Places Four Sri Lankan Finance and Leasing Companies o..
AQ
2022Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2022Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 76 848 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2022 3 958 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net Debt 2022 34 444 M 94,4 M 94,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,99x
Yield 2022 7,50%
Capitalization 10 367 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 154
Free-Float 6,00%
Chart SINGER (SRI LANKA) PLC
Duration : Period :
Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Hiranya Wijewardene Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Shalinka Seresinhe Finance Director
Abeyakumar Mohan Pandithage Executive Chairman
L. A. D. Kapila Perera Director-Information Technology
K. D. Jagath M. Perera Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGER (SRI LANKA) PLC7.14%28
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.7.14%54 052
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.5.93%34 375
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI8.14%28 897
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION19.58%8 628
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION9.55%8 443