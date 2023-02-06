Singer Sri Lanka : Interim Financial Statements as at 31/12/2022
S I N G E R ( S R I L A N K A ) P L C
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER
Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months ended 31st December
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Group
Company
For the Nine Months ended 31st December
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
Revenue
41,766,208
55,397,359
(25)
36,695,458
49,660,979
(26)
Cost of Sales
(22,828,108)
(38,225,207)
40
(23,070,365)
(36,483,999)
37
Direct Interest Cost
(3,344,422)
(1,389,156)
(141)
-
-
-
Gross Profit
15,593,678
15,782,996
(1)
13,625,093
13,176,980
3
Other Income
183,795
152,354
21
190,456
178,530
7
Selling and Administrative Expenses
(9,280,626)
(9,864,088)
6
(7,650,490)
(8,359,257)
8
Impairment Loss on Trade and Other Receivables
(214,041)
(918,142)
77
(173,048)
(491,919)
65
Operating Profit
6,282,806
5,153,120
22
5,992,011
4,504,334
33
Finance Cost
(5,707,630)
(1,681,946)
(239)
(5,078,068)
(1,525,678)
(233)
Finance Income
790,037
960,089
(18)
252,569
633,024
(60)
Net Finance Cost
(4,917,593)
(721,857)
(581)
(4,825,499)
(892,654)
(441)
Value Added Tax on Financial Services
(265,998)
(254,972)
(4)
(64,000)
(67,000)
4
Profit Before Tax
1,099,215
4,176,291
(74)
1,102,512
3,544,680
(69)
Income Tax Expense
(246,123)
(1,021,845)
76
(66,013)
(774,957)
91
Profit for the Period
853,092
3,154,446
(73)
1,036,499
2,769,723
(63)
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be Reclassified to Profit or Loss
Income Tax Rate Change impact on Revaluation of Property, Plant
and Equipment
(301,437)
-
(64,972)
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period, Net of Tax
551,655
3,154,446
971,527
2,769,723
Profit Attributable to -
Owners of the Company
787,627
3,051,684
1,036,499
2,769,723
Non - Controlling Interests
65,465
102,762
-
-
853,092
3,154,446
1,036,499
2,769,723
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to -
Owners of the Company
539,965
3,051,684
971,527
2,769,723
Non - Controlling Interests
11,690
102,762
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period Net of Tax
551,655
3,154,446
971,527
2,769,723
Basic / Diluted Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
0.70
2.71
0.92
2.46
Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Share Prices
For the Nine Months ended
For the Nine Months ended
31st December 2022
31st December 2021
Rs.
Rs.
Highest
14.60
21.50
Lowest
7.40
15.70
Last Traded Price
8.50
19.90
Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months ended 31st December
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Group
Company
For the Three months ended 31st December
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
Revenue
14,530,728
23,799,878
(39)
13,030,517
21,559,307
(40)
Cost of Sales
(8,203,944)
(16,540,704)
50
(8,580,180)
(15,807,705)
46
Direct Interest Cost
(1,264,772)
(479,997)
(163)
-
-
-
Gross Profit
5,062,012
6,779,177
(25)
4,450,337
5,751,602
(23)
Other Income
52,623
56,326
(7)
13,788
19,794
(30)
Selling and Administrative Expenses
(3,126,805)
(4,064,284)
23
(2,567,890)
(3,477,339)
26
Impairment (Loss) / Reversal on Trade and Other Receivables
(308,906)
185,314
(267)
(300,954)
289,803
(204)
Operating Profit
1,678,924
2,956,533
(43)
1,595,281
2,583,860
(38)
Finance Cost
(1,828,625)
(549,888)
(233)
(1,634,293)
(544,343)
(200)
Finance Income
270,285
387,658
(30)
101,528
280,149
(64)
Net Finance Cost
(1,558,340)
(162,230)
(861)
(1,532,765)
(264,194)
(480)
Value Added Tax on Financial Services
(93,886)
(102,338)
8
(14,000)
(25,000)
44
Profit Before Tax
26,698
2,691,965
(99)
48,516
2,294,666
(98)
Income Tax Expense
73,418
(604,183)
112
144,194
(488,952)
129
Profit for the Period
100,116
2,087,782
(95)
192,710
1,805,714
(89)
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be Reclassified to Profit or Loss
Income Tax Rate Change impact on Revaluation of Property, Plant
and Equipment
(301,437)
-
(64,972)
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
(201,321)
2,087,782
127,738
1,805,714
Profit Attributable to -
Owners of the Company
92,241
2,029,161
192,710
1,805,714
Non- Controlling Interests
7,875
58,621
-
-
Profit for the Period
100,116
2,087,782
192,710
1,805,714
Toal Comprehensive Income Attributable to -
Owners of the Company
(155,421)
2,029,161
127,738
1,805,714
Non - Controlling Interests
(45,900)
58,621
-
-
Toal Comprehensive Income for the Period Net of Tax
(201,321)
2,087,782
127,738
1,805,714
Basic / Diluted Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
0.08
1.80
0.17
1.60
Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Share Prices
For the Three Months
ended
For the Three Months ended
31st December 2022
31st December 2021
Rs.
Rs.
Highest
9.90
21.20
Lowest
8.00
15.70
Last Traded Price
8.50
19.90
Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months ended 31st December
Statement of Financial Position
Group
Company
As at
31st December
31st December
31st March
31st December
31st December
31st March
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
2022
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
7,670,505
6,653,631
7,521,444
3,855,607
3,443,744
3,807,243
Right -of- Use Assets
4,642,708
4,925,575
4,807,413
3,940,985
4,335,331
4,148,096
Intangible Assets
534,965
561,101
548,839
400,581
429,479
422,366
Investment in Subsidiaries
-
-
-
2,968,023
2,968,023
2,968,023
Other Non-Current Assets
-
59,641
59,315
-
-
-
Other Investments
22,900
24,990
22,900
22,858
24,948
22,858
Trade and Other Receivables
8,992,831
11,991,482
12,182,088
881,602
576,994
695,448
Deferred Tax Assets
1,599,549
1,076,606
1,269,800
1,355,484
984,976
1,125,639
23,463,458
25,293,026
26,411,799
13,425,140
12,763,495
13,189,673
Current Assets
22,727,390
24,171,512
23,022,192
19,788,796
21,258,501
20,524,781
Inventories
Loans due from Related Parties
-
-
-
333,000
185,000
110,000
Income Tax Receivables
159,215
12,892
45,145
117,707
-
-
Trade and Other Receivables
28,481,781
28,896,966
35,284,564
9,900,291
14,094,718
18,356,963
Amounts Due from Related Parties
21,112
11,719
24,157
854,026
755,164
198,611
Deposits with Banks
1,222,908
171,490
177,450
-
-
-
Short term Investments
1,761,016
1,504,194
1,412,979
-
103,020
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents
3,707,824
2,375,690
2,972,394
2,983,600
1,200,992
1,732,553
58,081,246
57,144,463
62,938,881
33,977,420
37,597,395
40,922,908
Total Assets
81,544,704
82,437,489
89,350,680
47,402,560
50,360,890
54,112,581
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
626,048
626,048
626,048
626,048
626,048
626,048
Stated Capital
Capital Reserves
1,376,504
1,215,807
1,635,092
1,215,864
1,158,302
1,291,762
Other Component of Equity
4,437
6,026
4,437
4,437
6,026
4,437
Statutory Reserve
223,763
198,939
223,763
-
-
-
Revenue Reserves
8,629,831
8,470,760
9,080,204
5,937,165
5,045,766
5,919,944
Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
10,860,583
10,517,580
11,569,544
7,783,514
6,836,142
7,842,191
Non-Controlling Interest
1,917,515
1,848,857
1,971,082
-
-
-
Total Equity
12,778,098
12,366,437
13,540,626
7,783,514
6,836,142
7,842,191
Non-Current Liabilities
7,474,363
11,180,923
12,112,183
4,250,000
5,150,000
6,500,000
Interest - Bearing Loans and Borrowings
Lease Liability
4,598,389
4,954,769
4,570,731
3,892,538
4,400,703
3,925,205
Employee Benefit Obligations
1,116,306
1,010,073
1,041,152
771,241
697,674
719,014
Security Deposits
1,458,431
1,393,702
1,462,347
1,411,654
1,326,384
1,406,991
Deferred Tax Liability
739,466
369,695
468,501
-
-
-
Other Financial Liabilities
5,339,869
2,199,468
2,317,848
-
-
-
Deferred Revenue
84,457
109,133
110,358
84,457
109,133
110,358
Other Non - Current Liabilities
182,962
175,428
187,707
182,962
175,428
187,706
20,994,243
21,393,191
22,270,827
10,592,852
11,859,322
12,849,274
Current Liabilities
8,750,919
19,141,670
19,314,620
6,877,549
14,904,468
13,765,298
Trade and Other Payables
Deferred Revenue
195,890
199,066
201,549
194,752
186,737
198,212
Dividends Payable
54,742
100,803
81,478
49,183
91,678
67,969
Amounts Due to Related Parties
574,322
1,110,499
1,074,261
1,708,051
5,470,648
4,137,893
Income Tax Payable
214,436
509,296
714,483
-
283,639
433,940
Other Financial Liabilities
11,841,961
10,115,569
9,828,666
-
-
-
Lease Liability
914,214
730,514
912,300
842,523
654,679
854,484
Interest - Bearing Loans and Borrowings
23,945,436
15,411,105
20,235,742
18,327,394
9,220,562
13,536,188
Bank Overdrafts
1,280,443
1,359,339
1,176,128
1,026,742
853,015
427,132
47,772,363
48,677,861
53,539,227
29,026,194
31,665,426
33,421,116
Total Liabilities
68,766,606
70,071,052
75,810,054
39,619,046
43,524,748
46,270,390
Total Equity and Liabilities
81,544,704
82,437,489
89,350,680
47,402,560
50,360,890
54,112,581
Net Assets per Share (Rs.)
9.64
9.33
10.27
6.91
6.07
6.96
I certify that the above Financial Statements of the Company comply with the requirments of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.
(Sgd.)
Shalinka Seresinhe
Finance Director
Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
A.M. Pandithage
Mahesh Wijewardene
Chairman
Director/Group Chief Executive Officer
Colombo,
06th February 2023
Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months ended 31st December
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Nine Months ended 31st December
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Group
Capital
Other
Revenue Reserve
Reserve
Component
of Equity
Stated
Reserve
Revaluation
Fair Value
General
Retained
Total
Non
Total Equity
Capital
Fund
Reserves
Reserve
Reserves
Earnings
-Controlling
Interest
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Balance as at 31st March 2021
626,048
198,939
1,232,581
6,026
2,700,000
3,716,501
8,480,094
1,778,543
10,258,638
Realisation on Revaluation Surplus
-
-
(16,773)
-
-
16,773
-
-
-
Profit for the Period
-
-
-
-
-
3,051,684
3,051,684
102,762
3,154,446
Total Comprehensive Income for the
Period
-
-
-
-
-
3,051,684
3,051,684
102,762
3,154,446
Transactions with Owners of the Company,
Recognised Directly in Equity
Distributions to Owners of the Company
Final Dividend - 2020/21
-
-
-
-
-
(281,722)
(281,722)
(32,449)
(314,171)
Interim Dividend - 2021/2022
-
-
-
-
-
(732,476)
(732,476)
-
(732,476)
Total Distributions to Owners of the
Company
-
-
-
-
-
(1,014,198)
(1,014,198)
(32,449)
(1,046,647)
Balance as at 31st December 2021
626,048
198,939
1,215,808
6,026
2,700,000
5,770,760
10,517,580
1,848,857
12,366,437
Realisation on Revaluation Surplus
-
-
(10,232)
-
-
10,232
-
-
-
Transferred to/(from) during the period
-
24,824
-
-
-
(24,824)
-
-
-
Profit for the Period
-
-
-
-
-
906,464
906,464
48,881
955,345
Other Comprehensive Income for the
Period
Revaluation Gain on Property , Plant and
Equipment
-
-
546,538
-
-
-
546,538
93,572
640,110
Actuarial loss on Employee Benefit Obligations
-
-
-
-
-
(73,978)
(73,978)
(3,054)
(77,032)
Fair Value Change in equity instruments designated
at fair value through other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(2,090)
-
-
(2,090)
-
(2,090)
Related Taxes
Deferred Tax on Revaluation Gain
-
-
(117,022)
-
-
-
(117,022)
(17,776)
(134,798)
Deferred Tax on Actuarial loss on Employee
Benefit Obligations
-
-
-
-
-
16,926
16,926
602
17,528
Deferred Tax on Equity investments at FVOCI -
change in fair value
-
-
-
501
-
-
501
-
501
Total Other Comprehensive Income for the
Period, Net of Tax
-
-
429,516
(1,589)
-
(57,052)
370,875
73,344
444,219
Transactions with Owners of the Company,
Recognised Directly in Equity
Distributions to Owners of the Company
Interim Dividend - 2021/22
-
-
-
-
-
(225,377)
(225,377)
-
(225,377)
Total Distributions to Owners of the
Company
-
-
-
-
-
(225,377)
(225,377)
-
(225,377)
Balance as at 31st March 2022
626,048
223,763
1,635,092
4,437
2,700,000
6,380,204
11,569,544
1,971,082
13,540,626
Charge Relating to Surcharge Tax (Note 1.2)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,023,548)
(1,023,548)
(32,808)
(1,056,356)
Realisation of Revaluation Surplus
-
-
(10,925)
-
-
10,925
-
-
-
Profit for the Period
-
-
-
-
-
787,627
787,627
65,465
853,092
Income Tax Rate Change impact on Revaluation
of Property, Plant and Equipment
-
-
(247,662)
-
-
-
(247,662)
(53,776)
(301,437)
Transactions with Owners of the Company,
Recognised Directly in Equity
Distributions to Owners of the Company
Final Dividend - 2021/2022
-
-
-
-
-
(225,377)
(225,377)
(32,449)
(257,826)
Balance as at 31st December 2022
626,048
223,763
1,376,504
4,437
2,700,000
5,929,831
10,860,583
1,917,515
12,778,098
