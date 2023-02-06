Singer Sri Lanka : Interim Financial Statements as at 31/12/2022

Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months ended 31st December

Statement of Financial Position

Group Company As at 31st December 31st December 31st March 31st December 31st December 31st March 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 7,670,505 6,653,631 7,521,444 3,855,607 3,443,744 3,807,243 Right -of- Use Assets 4,642,708 4,925,575 4,807,413 3,940,985 4,335,331 4,148,096 Intangible Assets 534,965 561,101 548,839 400,581 429,479 422,366 Investment in Subsidiaries - - - 2,968,023 2,968,023 2,968,023 Other Non-Current Assets - 59,641 59,315 - - - Other Investments 22,900 24,990 22,900 22,858 24,948 22,858 Trade and Other Receivables 8,992,831 11,991,482 12,182,088 881,602 576,994 695,448 Deferred Tax Assets 1,599,549 1,076,606 1,269,800 1,355,484 984,976 1,125,639 23,463,458 25,293,026 26,411,799 13,425,140 12,763,495 13,189,673 Current Assets 22,727,390 24,171,512 23,022,192 19,788,796 21,258,501 20,524,781 Inventories Loans due from Related Parties - - - 333,000 185,000 110,000 Income Tax Receivables 159,215 12,892 45,145 117,707 - - Trade and Other Receivables 28,481,781 28,896,966 35,284,564 9,900,291 14,094,718 18,356,963 Amounts Due from Related Parties 21,112 11,719 24,157 854,026 755,164 198,611 Deposits with Banks 1,222,908 171,490 177,450 - - - Short term Investments 1,761,016 1,504,194 1,412,979 - 103,020 - Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,707,824 2,375,690 2,972,394 2,983,600 1,200,992 1,732,553 58,081,246 57,144,463 62,938,881 33,977,420 37,597,395 40,922,908 Total Assets 81,544,704 82,437,489 89,350,680 47,402,560 50,360,890 54,112,581 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity 626,048 626,048 626,048 626,048 626,048 626,048 Stated Capital Capital Reserves 1,376,504 1,215,807 1,635,092 1,215,864 1,158,302 1,291,762 Other Component of Equity 4,437 6,026 4,437 4,437 6,026 4,437 Statutory Reserve 223,763 198,939 223,763 - - - Revenue Reserves 8,629,831 8,470,760 9,080,204 5,937,165 5,045,766 5,919,944 Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company 10,860,583 10,517,580 11,569,544 7,783,514 6,836,142 7,842,191 Non-Controlling Interest 1,917,515 1,848,857 1,971,082 - - - Total Equity 12,778,098 12,366,437 13,540,626 7,783,514 6,836,142 7,842,191 Non-Current Liabilities 7,474,363 11,180,923 12,112,183 4,250,000 5,150,000 6,500,000 Interest - Bearing Loans and Borrowings Lease Liability 4,598,389 4,954,769 4,570,731 3,892,538 4,400,703 3,925,205 Employee Benefit Obligations 1,116,306 1,010,073 1,041,152 771,241 697,674 719,014 Security Deposits 1,458,431 1,393,702 1,462,347 1,411,654 1,326,384 1,406,991 Deferred Tax Liability 739,466 369,695 468,501 - - - Other Financial Liabilities 5,339,869 2,199,468 2,317,848 - - - Deferred Revenue 84,457 109,133 110,358 84,457 109,133 110,358 Other Non - Current Liabilities 182,962 175,428 187,707 182,962 175,428 187,706 20,994,243 21,393,191 22,270,827 10,592,852 11,859,322 12,849,274 Current Liabilities 8,750,919 19,141,670 19,314,620 6,877,549 14,904,468 13,765,298 Trade and Other Payables Deferred Revenue 195,890 199,066 201,549 194,752 186,737 198,212 Dividends Payable 54,742 100,803 81,478 49,183 91,678 67,969 Amounts Due to Related Parties 574,322 1,110,499 1,074,261 1,708,051 5,470,648 4,137,893 Income Tax Payable 214,436 509,296 714,483 - 283,639 433,940 Other Financial Liabilities 11,841,961 10,115,569 9,828,666 - - - Lease Liability 914,214 730,514 912,300 842,523 654,679 854,484 Interest - Bearing Loans and Borrowings 23,945,436 15,411,105 20,235,742 18,327,394 9,220,562 13,536,188 Bank Overdrafts 1,280,443 1,359,339 1,176,128 1,026,742 853,015 427,132 47,772,363 48,677,861 53,539,227 29,026,194 31,665,426 33,421,116 Total Liabilities 68,766,606 70,071,052 75,810,054 39,619,046 43,524,748 46,270,390 Total Equity and Liabilities 81,544,704 82,437,489 89,350,680 47,402,560 50,360,890 54,112,581 Net Assets per Share (Rs.) 9.64 9.33 10.27 6.91 6.07 6.96

I certify that the above Financial Statements of the Company comply with the requirments of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.

(Sgd.)

Shalinka Seresinhe

Finance Director

Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,