Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months, sales was LKR 53,826.2 million compared to LKR 41,766.21 million a year ago. Net loss was LKR 521.55 million compared to net income of LKR 787.63 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was LKR 0.46 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of LKR 0.7 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was LKR 0.46 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of LKR 0.7 a year ago.