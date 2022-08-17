SET adds new listed securities : SINGER24C2301A to be traded on August 18, 2022

Information Memorandum Description, Terms and Conditions of Derivative Warrant Offering Method Direct Listing Credit Rating of Issuer BBB+ By Fitch Rating (Thailand) Co., Ltd (As of 8 August 2019) Registrar and Warrants Agent Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. Exercise of Warrants Automatic Exercise Exercise expense (charged by issuer) - No - Exercised Term 1. The Cash Settlement Amount is the cash amount per unit which can be calculated from the difference between Settlement Price and Exercise Price multiply by Exercise ratio. - In case of Call DW and Underlying Asset is Stock: Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio - In case of Put DW and Underlying Asset is Stock: Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio - In case of Call DW and Underlying Asset is Index: Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier - In case of Put DW and Underlying Asset is Index: Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier Net Cash Settlement Amount is the cash settlement amount deduct by other expense from exercise process. Any DW will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) Exercise of all DWs is automatic. Exercise of all DWs is automatic where the Net Cash Settlement Amount is more than zero. However, the Holders can instruct their broker not to exercise the DW, by informing their broker. Hence, the Issuer will request SET to suspend the sale and purchase trading of DW for 3 business days consecutively until Maturity Date, in order to prescribe the rights of DW holders. . The Issuer will announce the Book Closing Date 14 days prior to the Book Closing Date through the SET Information Disclosure System 1

Delivery and Settlement Procedure If Automatic Exercise occurs, Issuer will proceed as follows, If there is no Market Disruption Event

(1.1) The Issuer will pay the Net Cash Settlement Amount to the Holder's bank account or

(1.2) Issue will pay the Net Cash Settlement Amount by a crossed cheque to the registered Holder on the Automatic Exercise Date and send the cheque by registered mail within 5 business days following Automatic Exercise Date If there is a Market Disruption Event, (2.1) If the Market Disruption Event occurs before or on the Last Trading Date and ends within 30 days after Maturity Date, the Settlement Price shall be the Closing Price of the Underlying Asset on the first trading day after the Market Disruption Event ends. (2.2) If the Market Disruption Event occurs on or before the Last Trading Date and ends not less than 30 days after Maturity Date, The Issuer shall announce the Fair Value of the Underlying Asset within 20 days of 30 days after the Maturity Date The Issuer shall use the Fair Value of the Underlying Asset calculated by a Financial Advisor approved by the SEC which is made not more than 50 days before the date that the Issuer informs the Fair Value. The Fair Value of Underlying Asset shall be deemed to be the Settlement Price. If the Settlement Price is greater than Exercise Price, the Issuer will pay the Net Cash Settlement Amount to the Holder's bank account or send a crossed cheque to the registered Holder on the Automatic Exercise Date and send by registered mail within 9 business days following the day that the Issuer determines the Fair Value or the Settlement Price. Adjustment of Exercise Ratio/Conversion Ratio and Exercise Price In case of Underlying Asset is Stock: The Issuer shall adjust the Exercise Price and the Exercise Ratio ("Adjustment") through the term of DW if any of the following events occur: The Underlying Company offers to sell its ordinary shares to existing shareholders. The adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio shall be immediately effective from the day the shares go ex-rights, defined as the day the SET posts the XR sign in cases where the new shares are offered to existing shareholders; The Underlying Company pays out all or part of its dividends in the form of ordinary shares to its shareholder. The adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio shall be immediately effective from the first day the shares go ex-dividend, defined as the day the SET posts the XD sign; The Underlying Company pays a cash dividend to its shareholders. The adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio shall be immediately effective from the first day the shares go ex-dividend, defined as the day the SET posts the XD sign; The underlying company changes the par value of its shares as a result of a split or consolidation of its issued shares. The adjustment of Exercise Price and Exercise Ratio shall be immediately effective from the date that the change in par value takes place; Merger or Consolidation, if it is announced that the Underlying Company is to or may (1) merge or consolidate with or into any other corporation (including becoming, by agreement or otherwise, a subsidiary of or controlled by any person or corporation) except where the Underlying Company is the surviving corporation in a merger or; (2) sell or transfer all or substantially all of its assets. The last trading day of ordinary shares of the Underlying Company will be the Maturity Date of DW. The Issuer shall announce the notification following the SET Information Discloser's regulation. 2

The calculation of the adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio in accordance with a) through e) are independent of each other. In cases where these events simultaneously occur, the calculation shall be conducted in the manner of series announced by the Underlying Company

The Calculation of the adjustment of Exercise price will be rounded to the nearest 3 decimal points. The calculation of the adjustment of Exercise Ratio will be rounded to the nearest 5 decimal points. Where there are any relevant corporate or other events not mentioned in a) through e), the Issuer shall fairly consider and make adjustment to the exercise price and/or exercise ratio. There shall be no adjustment in any other case. Except stated in a) through e) or other cases where the Issuer sees as appropriate, there shall be no adjustment in any other case. In case of Underlying Asset is Index:

The Issuer shall not adjust the Multiplier and/or Exercise Price of DW, except in any significant event which materially affect the Holder, and in order to mitigate any effect to DW from such event or to protect the Holder from any damage which will be incurred, the Issuer shall consider the proper method for the adjustment of the Multiplier and/or Exercise Price with the notification of such adjustment and effective date. However, such adjustment shall not subordinate any rights and benefits of the Holder. In addition, the Issuer shall inform the details of any adjustment to the Holder as specify by SET and relevant regulators. Event and Consequences of default In case one of situation below is event of default The Issuer significantly fails to settle the Underlying Assets as stated in the Terms and Conditions, and the failure continues for a period of not less than 7 business days, except in any case where the failure is beyond the control of the Issuer; or The Issuer significantly fails to perform any of its obligations under the Terms and Conditions of DW and the failure continues over a period of 15 days after the Holder has notified the Issuer, requesting it to perform its obligations under the Terms and Conditions of DW; or All property or major properties of the Issuer are seized by a creditor and the seizure continues over a period of 7 business days; or The Issuer fails to pay a debt of not less than 100,000,000 Baht or its equivalent in another currency. Where the failure is due to (1) The Issuer fails to pay a debt to a creditor within the specified time or (2) The debt becomes due before the original due date because an event of default has occurred. Any of the above events of default must be significant in terms of the ability of the Issuer to pay its debts, and the failure must continue for at least 7 business days; or The Annual General Meeting of the Issuer approves the dissolution of the company. Except in the case of the dissolution for the purpose of to a merger, where a continuing entity effectively assumes all of the DW obligations of the Issuer; or Upon initiation of proceeding on the business rehabilitation with the DW Issuer or requesting the Court of competent jurisdiction adjudging the DW Issuer to be bankrupt under the relevant laws or winding up, dissolution by order or any resolution of the DW Issuer under the law or by seizure of the DW Issuer's assets by judgment and by such proceeding, judgment, order or resolution has not been cancel or revoke within 60 days commencing from the initiation of such proceeding or order thereof. If any of the events of default shown in a), b), c) or d) above occur, the Issuer must hold a Meeting of DW holders (The Meeting) in accordance with its obligations under the Terms and Conditions of the DW whereas; The Meeting may approve the default of the Issuer. Hence, the DW shall be immediately exercised from the date of the Meeting whereby the closing price of the Underlying Assets on the date of the Meeting is 3

used as the Settlement Price. If the closing price of the Underlying Assets on the date of the meeting cannot be assigned, then the most recent closing price of the Underlying Assets on the date of the meeting shall be used as the Settlement Price. The Cash Settlement amount shall be delivered to the holders of DW; or The Meeting may approve other appropriate resolutions relating to the default. If any of the events of default shown in e) or f) above occur, the Issuer shall immediately be considered to be in default. Hence, the DW shall be immediately exercised from the date of the event described in e) or f). The closing price of the Underlying Assets on the date of the event described in e) or f) shall be used as the Settlement Price. If the closing price of the Underlying Assets on the date of the event described in e) or f) cannot be assigned, then the most recent closing price of the Underlying Assets on the date of the event described in e) or f) shall be used as the Settlement Price. The Cash Settlement amount shall be delivered to the holders of DW. Transfer Restriction -no- Market Maker Obligation The Market Maker will provide bid and offer prices the spread between which is not more than 10 ticks and at a minimum quantity of not less than 20,000 units for not less than 80% of SET trading hours. The Market Maker will not be required to provide bid and offer prices if There is Market Disruption Event SET temporarily prohibits trading of Underlying and/or DW for any reason The Market Maker does not hold enough DW to perform its obligation The DW price is lower than 0.05 baht Since 14 Business Days before the Maturity date Other events that the market is reasonably considered to be abnormal In case of event of default under the Terms and Conditions Other cases which the Market Maker will disclose via the SET Distribution of Derivative Warrants The Issuer will distribute the amount of Derivative Warrants for at least 20 million baht or for not less than 50 percent of the listed Derivative Warrants, excluded the amount of Derivative Warrants held by the Issuer and Market Maker, within 3 months after the first trading date or within the term to maturity, whichever day come first. Information of Issuer Paid Up Capital 930,244,840.00 Baht Location of Issuer 999/9 18th, 25th floor, The Offices at Central World, Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Tel. 0-2658-9500 Website. www.fnsyrus.com Type of Business and Nature of Operation Securities broker Securities dealer Securities underwriting 4