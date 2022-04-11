Singer Thailand Public : Changing of Chief Accountant
04/11/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Full Detailed News
Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
Resign
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant : Assistant Accounting Division Manager
Title : Miss
Name : Wimolwan
Surname : Wanthamanee
Effective Date of Termination : 15-Sep-2021
______________________________________________________________________
Appoint
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant : Accounting Manager Division
Title : Miss
Name : Naruedee
Surname : Santisukhathai
Effective Date of Appointment : 11-Apr-2022
______________________________________________________________________
Authorized Person to Disclose : Mr. Kittipong Kanokvilairat
Information
Position : Chief Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________
