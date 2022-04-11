Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Singer Thailand Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SINGER   TH0073A10Z05

SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SINGER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-07
54.75 THB   -0.90%
04/07SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Dividend Payment of the Company
PU
03/31SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of SINGER-W2 (F53-5)
PU
03/18SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Disclosed notice for the 55th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Company Website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singer Thailand Public : Changing of Chief Accountant

04/11/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Date/Time
11 Apr 2022 17:19:10
Headline
Changing of Chief Accountant
Symbol
SINGER
Source
SINGER
Full Detailed News 
                Change in CFO / Chief Accounting


Resign
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant             : Assistant Accounting Division Manager
Title                                    : Miss
Name                                     : Wimolwan
Surname                                  : Wanthamanee
Effective Date of Termination            : 15-Sep-2021
______________________________________________________________________
Appoint
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant             : Accounting Manager Division
Title                                    : Miss
Name                                     : Naruedee
Surname                                  : Santisukhathai
Effective Date of Appointment            : 11-Apr-2022
______________________________________________________________________
Authorized Person to Disclose            : Mr. Kittipong Kanokvilairat
Information
Position                                 : Chief Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Singer Thailand pcl published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
