Singer Thailand Public : New shares of SINGER to be traded on July 7, 2022
Headline:
New shares of SINGER to be traded on July 7, 2022
Security Symbol:
SET, SINGER
Announcement Details
Additional listed securities
Subject
Additional listed shares
Company name
SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SINGER)
Old capital (baht)
816,775,641.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
816,775,641
Number of additional shares
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
2,961,679
New capital (baht)
819,737,320.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
819,737,320
Par value (baht per share)
1.00
Warrants (SINGER-W2) 2,688,600 units exercise to
2,961,679 common shares
1 : 1.10157
12.70919
30-Jun-2022
07-Jul-2022
Disclaimer
Singer Thailand pcl published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 02:13:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
