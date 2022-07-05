Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Singer Thailand Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SINGER   TH0073A10Z05

SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SINGER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-04
39.00 THB   -7.14%
07/05SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : New shares of SINGER to be traded on July 7, 2022
PU
06/28SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Sale of claims on non-performing loans of the Company
PU
06/14SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singer Thailand Public : New shares of SINGER to be traded on July 7, 2022

07/05/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

New shares of SINGER to be traded on July 7, 2022

Security Symbol:

SET, SINGER

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

Additional listed shares

Company name

SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SINGER)

Old capital (baht)

816,775,641.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

816,775,641

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

2,961,679

New capital (baht)

819,737,320.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

819,737,320

Par value (baht per share)

1.00

Allocated for

Warrants (SINGER-W2) 2,688,600 units exercise to

2,961,679 common shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1.10157

Exercise price (baht per share)

12.70919

Exercise date

30-Jun-2022

Trading date

07-Jul-2022

Disclaimer

Singer Thailand pcl published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 02:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 355 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2022 1 188 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net cash 2022 4 584 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 31 970 M 888 M 888 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 4,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singer Thailand Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 39,00 THB
Average target price 62,63 THB
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kittipong Kanokvilairat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Piyanan Visartavakin Chief Financial Officer
Adisak Sukumvitaya Chairman
Rapeepan Kantayaporn Chief Information Officer
Chanthornjira Kongtongsmut COO, Secretary & Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-26.42%964
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-19.33%61 481
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-11.04%35 702
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-10.42%27 798
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-19.27%10 531
WHIRLPOOL-32.84%8 857