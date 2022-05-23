Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Singer Thailand Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SINGER   TH0073A10Z05

SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SINGER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-19
50.00 THB   +1.01%
01:56aSINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 11 DWs issued by KGI
PU
04/28SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right Adjustment of Singer-W3 (Edit)
PU
04/28SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right Adjustment of SINGER-W2 (Edit)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singer Thailand Public : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 11 DWs issued by KGI

05/23/2022 | 01:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 11 DWs issued by KGI

Security Symbol:

ADVA13C2206A, AP13C2206A, CBG13C2206B, GLOB13C2206A, HANA13C2206A,

JMAR13C2206A, OR13C2206A, RS13C2206A, SCGP13C2206A, SING13C2206B,

THAN13C2206A

Announcement Details

Right exercise of DW

Subject

Notification the Final Exercise of securities

Date announced

23-May-2022

Exercise date

13-Jun-2022

Book-closing date of DW

13-Jun-2022

Last trading date

08-Jun-2022

Date of post "SP" sign

From 09-Jun-2022 to 13-Jun-2022

Name of securities

Exercise price (baht per share)

Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :

underlying securities)

ADVA13C2206A

29.47244

: 1.00

274.071

AP13C2206A

4.29369

: 1.00

12.213

CBG13C2206B

7.92581

: 1.00

128.796

GLOB13C2206A

3.02966

: 1.00

22.533

HANA13C2206A

9.29714

: 1.00

90.277

JMAR13C2206A

9.82994

: 1.00

68.808

OR13C2206A

2.48188

: 1.00

31.272

RS13C2206A

3.43041

: 1.00

23.523

SCGP13C2206A

6.45661

: 1.00

81.453

SING13C2206B

7.92393

: 1.00

57.943

THAN13C2206A

0.67283

: 1.00

5.383

Remark

1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate

  1. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  2. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
  3. Exercise Price and Exercise Ratio may be changed due to the underlying stock of DW posted the Corporate Action signs.

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Singer Thailand pcl published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 05:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
01:56aSINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 11 DWs..
PU
04/28SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right Adjustment of Singer-W3 (Edit)
PU
04/28SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right Adjustment of SINGER-W2 (Edit)
PU
04/28SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right Adjustment of Singer-W3
PU
04/28SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right Adjustment of SINGER-W2
PU
04/28SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SING19C2208A
PU
04/28SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SING01C2205A
PU
04/28SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SING01C2206A
PU
04/28SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SING01C2209A
PU
04/28SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SING19C2205A
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 355 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2022 1 188 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net cash 2022 4 584 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,2x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 40 839 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,77x
EV / Sales 2023 5,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singer Thailand Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 50,00 THB
Average target price 62,63 THB
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kittipong Kanokvilairat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Piyanan Visartavakin Chief Financial Officer
Adisak Sukumvitaya Chairman
Rapeepan Kantayaporn Chief Information Officer
Chanthornjira Kongtongsmut COO, Secretary & Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.66%1 186
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-22.91%58 398
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-12.75%34 526
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-10.26%27 489
WHIRLPOOL-25.93%9 769
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-32.63%8 721