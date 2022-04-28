Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Singer Thailand Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    SINGER   TH0073A10Z05

SINGER THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SINGER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-26
57.75 THB   -0.43%
08:24aSINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SING19C2208A
PU
08:15aSINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SING01C2205A
PU
08:15aSINGER THAILAND PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SING01C2206A
PU
Summary 
Summary

Singer Thailand Public : Right adjustment of SING01C2205A

04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Date/Time
28 Apr 2022 17:29:46
Headline
Right adjustment of SING01C2205A
Symbol
SING01C2205A
Source
BLS
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : SING01C2205A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON SINGER 
THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY BUALUANG SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED LAST TRADING IN MAY 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 71.25
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 70.571
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 9.63765 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 9.54563 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.10476
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 29-Apr-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Bannarong Pichyakorn
Information
Position                                 : Senior Managing Director of Sales & 
Trading Business

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Singer Thailand pcl published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 12:11:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
