Singha Estate Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of ESOP-W2 (F53-5)
04/05/2022 | 08:18am EDT
The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 05-Apr-2022
Exercised Securities
Warrants
Common shares
Warrant of trading symbol : ESOP-W2
Name of warrant : Warrants for the Subscription of the
Ordinary Shares of Singha Estate Public Company Limited to be issued and offered
for sale to the Directors and Employees of the Company and/or its Subsidiaries
No. 2 (ESOP-Warrant-2)
Number of exercised warrants (units) : 0
Number of unexercised warrants : 50,000,000
(units)
Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.00
Exercise Price (baht/share) : 6.05
Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022
Number of shares derived from : 0
exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved : 50,000,000
(shares)
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mrs. Thitima Rungkwansiriroj
company
Position : Director and Chief Executive Officer
