Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Singha Estate Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S   TH0940010Y08

SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(S)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singha Estate Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of ESOP-W2 (F53-5)

04/05/2022 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 19:02:57
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of ESOP-W2 (F53-5)
Symbol
S
Source
S
Full Detailed News 
                The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 05-Apr-2022

Exercised Securities

Warrants

  Common shares
    Warrant of trading symbol            : ESOP-W2
    Name of warrant                      : Warrants for the Subscription of the 
Ordinary Shares of Singha Estate Public Company Limited to be issued and offered
for sale to the Directors and Employees of the Company and/or its Subsidiaries
No. 2 (ESOP-Warrant-2)
    Number of exercised warrants (units) : 0
    Number of unexercised warrants       : 50,000,000
(units)
    Ratio (Warrant : shares)             : 1.00 : 1.00
    Exercise Price (baht/share)          : 6.05
    Exercise Date                        : From 31-Mar-2022
    Number of shares derived from        : 0
exercised warrants (shares)
    Number of remaining shares reserved  : 50,000,000
(shares)




Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mrs. Thitima Rungkwansiriroj
company
Position                                 : Director and Chief Executive Officer


This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Singha Estate pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 12:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
08:18aSINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of ESOP-W2 (F53-5)
PU
03/22SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC : Publication of Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Sha..
PU
02/28Singha Estate Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
02/27SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC : Notification of land acquisition from a connected party
PU
02/27SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC : Omission of dividend payment, allocation of legal reserve and share..
PU
02/17SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC : Resignation of director and appointment of new director in replacem..
PU
02/17Singha Estate Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
01/25Singha Estate Public Company Limited Announces Executive Appointment
CI
2021Singha Estate Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
2021SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : S) completed the acquisition of Park Industry Compa..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 178 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2022 269 M 8,04 M 8,04 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,5x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 13 296 M 397 M 397 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singha Estate Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,94 THB
Average target price 2,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naris Cheyklin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thitima Rungkwansiriroj Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chutinant Bhirombhakdi Chairman
Thiti Thongbenjamas COO-Crossroads Project
Karoon Nuntileepong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.96%397
VONOVIA SE-10.25%37 161
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.55%36 694
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-6.95%14 515
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-13.04%13 405
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-17.55%13 304