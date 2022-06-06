Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Singha Estate Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    S   TH0940010Y08

SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(S)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  06-01
2.000 THB   +1.52%
02:42aSINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of ESOP-W3 (F53-5)
PU
05/31SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC : Notification of the Resignation of the Chairperson of the Audit Committee
PU
05/31Singha Estate Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Napaporn Landy as Independent Director and the Chairperson of the Audit Committee
CI
Summary 
Summary

Singha Estate Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of ESOP-W3 (F53-5)

06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Headline:

Report on the results of the Exercise of ESOP-W3(F53-5)

Security Symbol:

S

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 06-Jun-2022

Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows

Number of

Number of

Number of

Number of

shares

Ratio

Exercise

remaining

Name of warrant

exercised

unexercised

Exercise

derived from

warrants

warrants

(Warrant

Price

Date

exercised

shares

: shares)

(baht/share)

reserved

(units)

(units)

warrants

(shares)

(shares)

Warrants for the Subscription of the Ordinary Shares of Singha Estate Public

0

50,000,000

1.00 :

4.71

31-May-2022

0

50,000,000

Company Limited to be issued and offered for sale to the Directors and Employees

1.00

of the Company and/or its Subsidiaries No. 3 (ESOP-Warrant-3)(ESOP-W3)

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common

0

shares)

Signature ________________________________

(Mrs. Thitima Rungkwansiriroj)

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Singha Estate pcl published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 178 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2022 269 M 7,82 M 7,82 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 50,0x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 13 707 M 399 M 399 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,3%
Technical analysis trends SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,00 THB
Average target price 2,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naris Cheyklin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thitima Rungkwansiriroj Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chutinant Bhirombhakdi Chairman
Thiti Thongbenjamas COO-Crossroads Project
Karoon Nuntileepong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.99%399
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-10.37%29 995
VONOVIA SE-27.01%29 466
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-15.37%13 009
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.14%12 586
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-32.61%10 602