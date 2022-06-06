Singha Estate Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of ESOP-W3 (F53-5)

Headline: Report on the results of the Exercise of ESOP-W3(F53-5) Security Symbol: S

Name of Company SINGHA ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 06-Jun-2022

Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows

Number of Number of Number of Number of shares Ratio Exercise remaining Name of warrant exercised unexercised Exercise derived from warrants warrants (Warrant Price Date exercised shares : shares) (baht/share) reserved (units) (units) warrants (shares) (shares) Warrants for the Subscription of the Ordinary Shares of Singha Estate Public 0 50,000,000 1.00 : 4.71 31-May-2022 0 50,000,000 Company Limited to be issued and offered for sale to the Directors and Employees 1.00 of the Company and/or its Subsidiaries No. 3 (ESOP-Warrant-3)(ESOP-W3) Summary Total excercised shares / converted shares (common 0 shares)

Signature ________________________________

(Mrs. Thitima Rungkwansiriroj)

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

