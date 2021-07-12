Log in
    5H0   SG2G73000009

SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.

(5H0)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/09
0.091 SGD   +7.06%
Annual Reports and Related Documents::

07/12/2021 | 07:12am EDT
新海逸

RISING ABOVE

ADVERSITY

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 1

精诚存信 佳业传承

BUILDING FOR GENERATIONS

CORPORATE PROFILE

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. ("SingHaiyi" or the "Group") is a fast growing, diversified company focused on property development, investment and management services. With strategic support from its major shareholders, the Group is led by a board and management team that has deep insights and strong connections that enables access to unique and rare investment opportunities.

Apart from an established track record in residential property development, the Group also holds a diversified portfolio of income-generative assets in the commercial and retail sectors, with geographical reach into the US and widening exposure in Asia.

The Group's exposure to various segments of the real estate sector in multiple countries stands as a testament to its calculated diversification strategy, which is designed to provide stable and visible earnings and deliver value to shareholders.

Backed by the philosophy of "精诚存信, 佳业传承", SingHaiyi is founded on business excellence and integrity, and endeavours to build a trustworthy and reliable brand for enduring growth and a legacy for generations.

For more information on SingHaiyi, please visit: http://singhaiyi.com/

MISSION

To achieve sustainable growth and create shareholder value through yield- accretive acquisitions, quality property developments, innovative asset enhancement strategies and proactive property management.

VISION

To be a premier, well-rounded real estate company with proven expertise in property development, investment and management in our operational geographies.

06

Joint Message by Chairman and Group Managing Director

CONTENTS

03

Our Business Strategy

04

Corporate Milestones

05

Awards and Accolades

11

Board of Directors

14

Executive Officers

15

Corporate Information

17

Financial Summary

18

Operational & Financial Review

21

Asset Portfolio

32

Corporate Social

Responsibility

33

Sustainability Report

44

Corporate Governance Report

63

Financial Statements

146

Statistics of Shareholdings

148

Notice of Annual General Meeting Proxy Form

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

01

Parc Clematis

SOLID

FUNDAMENTALS

A premier real estate player aiming to strengthen our position in the residential and commercial sectors, SingHaiyi is built on sound business fundamentals, with a diversified asset mix, strong partnerships and astute leadership underpinning our staying power and potential for growth.

OUR BUSINESS STRATEGY

1

BUILDING A PORTFOLIO OF QUALITY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS

  • 7 development projects completed since 2013
  • 4 development projects in Singapore and US expected to be completed by 2025

2

OPTIMISING PORTFOLIO THROUGH YIELD-ACCRETIVE ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTMENTS

  • Identifying pockets of opportunities at reasonable prices to ensure attractive returns
  • 7 development projects acquired since 2013
  • Divested our stake in TripleOne Somerset with a return of 60.8% in 3 years

OUR 4 PRONGED

BUSINESS STRATEGY

To be a premier, well-rounded real estate

company in property development, investment and management in our operational geographies

3

MANAGING OUR PROPERTIES PROACTIVELY

  • 9 Penang Road:
    We are managing the redevelopment project with a 35.0% stake, which we secured an anchor tenant, UBS AG Singapore Branch for the entire office space
  • The Gazania, The Lilium and Parc Clematis:
    We are managing the redevelopment and sales & marketing of the projects with a 50.0% stake
  • Tri-CountyMall:
    We are undertaking asset enhancement initiatives to improve shopper footfall
  • Malaysia Malls:
    We have a 35.0% stake through the general partner of the ARA Harmony Fund III, with whom we actively engage to manage tenant mix

4

CREATING VALUE SUSTAINABLY

  • Strong project pipeline with clear earnings visibility
    • The Gazania, The Lilium and Parc Clematis
    • Full occupancy of the office space at 9 Penang Road
  • Diversifying income with investment in Cromwell
  • 25.0% stake through the limited partner of the ARA Harmony Fund III
  • Optimising our capital structure through strategic partnerships with Haiyi Holdings, our controlling shareholder, and by tapping capital markets
  • Leveraging the resources and network of our controlling shareholder for enhanced deal flow

ANNUAL REPORT 2021 03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 11:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 153 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2021 -13,3 M -9,84 M -9,84 M
Net Debt 2021 1 216 M 900 M 900 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 383 M 283 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,7x
EV / Sales 2021 9,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
SingHaiyi Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Huai Dan Chen Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Kok Jia Cheun Chief Financial Officer
Neil Bush Non-Executive Chairman
Soo Chin Hwang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hiang Meng Gn Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.24.66%220
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED13.50%44 019
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.80%34 970
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.75%30 457
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.10%25 862
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-23.41%25 366