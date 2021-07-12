Annual Reports and Related Documents::

CORPORATE PROFILE

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. ("SingHaiyi" or the "Group") is a fast growing, diversified company focused on property development, investment and management services. With strategic support from its major shareholders, the Group is led by a board and management team that has deep insights and strong connections that enables access to unique and rare investment opportunities.

Apart from an established track record in residential property development, the Group also holds a diversified portfolio of income-generative assets in the commercial and retail sectors, with geographical reach into the US and widening exposure in Asia.

The Group's exposure to various segments of the real estate sector in multiple countries stands as a testament to its calculated diversification strategy, which is designed to provide stable and visible earnings and deliver value to shareholders.

Backed by the philosophy of "精诚存信, 佳业传承", SingHaiyi is founded on business excellence and integrity, and endeavours to build a trustworthy and reliable brand for enduring growth and a legacy for generations.

For more information on SingHaiyi, please visit: http://singhaiyi.com/

MISSION

To achieve sustainable growth and create shareholder value through yield- accretive acquisitions, quality property developments, innovative asset enhancement strategies and proactive property management.

VISION

To be a premier, well-rounded real estate company with proven expertise in property development, investment and management in our operational geographies.